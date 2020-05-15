Foo Fighters Streaming 2008 Live at Wembley Stadium Concert for Free: Watch

Foo Fighters with Led Zeppelin

For the latest edition of Foo Fridays, Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters have unlocked the concert film Live at Wembley Stadium.

The footage was compiled over two sold-out shows in London on June 6th and 7th of 2008. The set drew heavily from the Foos 2007 album Echoes, Silence. Patience & Grace, and included special guest appearances by Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin. With Grohl on the drums and Taylor Hawkins on the mic, they played the Zeppelin favorite “Rock and Roll”, before Grohl and Hawkins switched places for “Ramble On”.



In introducing Page and Jones, Grohl said that the country of England “made us the band we are today,” and so he felt compelled to plan something special.

“Just so you know, tonight, playing here at fucking Wembley Stadium, is an honor. And if we didn’t take advantage of this opportunity — the greatest fucking night in our band’s lives — and do something special for you motherfuckers, all 86,000 of you motherfuckers that came out to see us tonight? We knew from the beginning that this wasn’t going to be any other fucking show. We’ve been planning this shit for fucking six months. A long time. We knew that this country — you guys — made us the band we are today. So we’d like to invite a couple of very special guests: Mr. Jimmy Page and Mr. John Paul Jones from Led Zeppelin!”

Check out Live at Wembley Stadium below. As with previous Foo Fridays releases, the band is soliciting donations for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Previously on Foo Fridays, the band unveiled a 2006 concert at London’s Hyde Park and the 2008 acoustic set Skin and Bones. Additionally, Lollapalooza recently opened the vault on the classic 2011 show in torrential rains. Grohl has been surprisingly active during the pandemic, surprising a a COVID-19 nurse with a performance of “Everlong” and joining a charity rendition of “Times Like These” for BBC Radio 1. The Foo frontman’s True Short Stories have been one of the great delights of quarantine, and he recently related the tale of David Bowie telling him to “fuck off.”

Setlist

The Pretender

Times Like These

No Way Back

Cheer Up, Boys (Your Make Up Is Running)

Learn to Fly

Long Road to Ruin

Breakout

Stacked Actors/Hocus Pocus (Focus cover)

Skin and Bones

Marigold

My Hero

Cold Day in the Sun

Everlong

Monkey Wrench

All My Life

Rock and Roll (Led Zeppelin cover)

Ramble On (Led Zeppelin cover)

Best of You