Fountains of Wayne and Sharon Van Etten Share “Hackensack” Benefit Single: Stream

Fountains of Wayne x Sharon Van Etten

Fountains of Wayne and Sharon Van Etten are teaming up again. Today, they’re sharing a recording from last week’s Jersey 4 Jersey benefit, specifically their collaborative performance of 2003 jam “Hackensack”.

Last week, the surviving members of the band reunited for their first performance in seven years to both pay tribute to Adam Schlesinger and raise money for The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. Schlesinger passed away from Covid-19 exactly a month ago today, making this release all the more special.



The track is currently being sold for one month only on Bandcamp, which is waiving its revenue share on all purchases today until midnight PST. In keeping with last week’s energy, all net proceeds will be donated to The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

Purchase the track here or revisit the performance below.