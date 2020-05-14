Four Tet Remixes Caribou’s “Never Come Back”: Stream

Four Tet and Caribou

Before recording his latest album, Suddenly, Caribou (aka Dan Snaith) had a collection of some 900 song ideas. As he told our own Kyle Meredith, he relied on friend and fellow electronic artist Four Tet (aka Kieran Hebden) as something of a sounding board to help whittle that stack of demos down to the album’s final 12 tracks. Now, Snaith has handed one of those songs, “Never Come Back”, back to Hebden to put his own spin on with a remix.

The remix was originally debuted during Four Tet’s recent Boiler Room: Streaming from Isolation set. Where Caribou’s original version is a springy dance club number, Four Tet’s take pushes it into rave territory. The eight-minute rendition is ginned up with the type of synth squiggles that have lighting designers fantasizing about all sorts of laser beams.



In a press statement, Snaith touched on the “Never Come Back” remix and his relationship with Hebden:

“Kieran is already part of my music before he remixes it. He spent hours listening to drafts of tracks from Suddenly and giving me feedback, as he has done with my previous albums. I love that when people think of us as musical allies that they are seeing something real and genuine, not music industry artifice. We are the closest friends — so much so that I feel like we are family – and I love that people who listen to our music can feel that. So of course I thought of Kieran as the person to take on remixing ‘Never Come Back’. Needless to say he has smashed it — creating a warped and beautiful techno banger that, as it’s inclusion in his recent Boiler Room stream showed, will get people dancing whatever the circumstances.”

While Caribou’s Suddenly arrived in February, Four Tet released his own Sixteen Oceans in March.