Four Tet Surprise Releases New EP Under Indecipherable Wingdings Moniker: Stream

Four Tet

Kieran Hebden, the electronic artist best known as Four Tet, has surprise released a new EP. However, there’s a twist. The four-track record was released under the secret name ⣎⡇ꉺლ༽இ•̛)ྀ◞ ༎ຶ ༽ৣৢ؞ৢ؞ؖ ꉺლ, notes Stereogum, which he rarely uses.

The title of the new EP is impossible to read or even spell for that matter — that is, unless you speak wingdings like an alien. All four songs on the release have similarly indecipherable names. Unsurprisingly, fans have already leaned into the absurdity of these titles, with one listener writing, “Ah yeah, another four tracks that neither your computer nor you can read, brilliant, mate.”



Hebden has always been pretty flippant when naming his songs, though, which is precisely the point — they don’t matter much, if at all, in comparison to the music itself. Over its 16-minute-long runtime, the EP sees Hebden creating a blissful landscape of dance beats, brisk keyboard melodies, and chipper-sounding glitches in the vein of Röyksopp. All in all, it’s a pretty on-brand slice of new music from the Four Tet mastermind.

Stream the EP below via Bandcamp.

Editors' Picks Caribou on Whittling Down Over 900 Ideas

It seems quarantine has been treating Four Tet well. After dropping his new album Sixteen Oceans in March, he returned to the board to draft up new shimmering electronic numbers, including five free-to-download tracks, including an unexpected Destiny’s Child remix.