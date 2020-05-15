Menu
Halloweenies Hosting Live Watch Party of Friday the 13th Part 3

We're gathering around the campfire Saturday at 10 p.m. EDT / 7 p.m. PDT via Twitch

by
on May 15, 2020, 1:21pm
0 comments
Halloweenies Watch Party - Friday the 13th Part 3

There’s a party down at Higgins Haven — and Jason’s gonna crash it. On Saturday night, the Halloweenies are hosting a live watch party of 1982’s Friday the 13th Part 3 exclusively on Consequence of Sound’s Twitch channel.

So, bring your hockey mask, your beer, your candy, maybe even some buds because we’re going to be throwing one hell of a soiree. And wouldn’t you know it, Shelley’s met some new friends in town!

Don’t miss out: Everyone’s gonna gather around the campfire at 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST to start the movie together. FYI: Friday the 13th Part 3 is currently streaming via Hulu.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | SpotifyGoogle Play | StitcherPodchaser | RSS

Revisit our episode of the film above, and tune in below.

