Halloweenies Hosting Live Watch Party of Friday the 13th Part 3

Halloweenies Watch Party - Friday the 13th Part 3

There’s a party down at Higgins Haven — and Jason’s gonna crash it. On Saturday night, the Halloweenies are hosting a live watch party of 1982’s Friday the 13th Part 3 exclusively on Consequence of Sound’s Twitch channel.

So, bring your hockey mask, your beer, your candy, maybe even some buds because we’re going to be throwing one hell of a soiree. And wouldn’t you know it, Shelley’s met some new friends in town!



Don’t miss out: Everyone’s gonna gather around the campfire at 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST to start the movie together. FYI: Friday the 13th Part 3 is currently streaming via Hulu.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Podchaser | RSS

Revisit our episode of the film above, and tune in below.