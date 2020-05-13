Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Future Announces New Album High Off Life, Due Out This Friday

Featuring Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, and more

by
on May 12, 2020, 9:52pm
0 comments
future-high-off-life-new-album-release-date-announce
Future, photo by Philip Cosores

Future has released seven records in the last eight years, and he’s not about to let a pandemic put a stop to his prolific ways. Today, the Atlanta rapper has announced a new album called High Off Life and it’s due out this Friday, May 15th.

Although a tracklist hasn’t been revealed, a press release promises A-list collaborations with Drake, Travis Scott, DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, and Young Thug, among others. The entire project was executive produced by DJ Esco, who’s worked extensively with Future and acts like Rich the Kid and Young Scooter.

High Off Life follows up on Future’s two 2019 projects, his WIZRD full-length and his Save Me EP. In recent months, the MC has also dropped off solo single “Tycoon” and a joint effort with Jhené Aiko, as well appeared on Drake’s new Dark Lane Demo Tapes project.

Editors' Picks

Revisit “Tycoon” below.

Previous Story
Experts Recommend No Moshing or Crowdsurfing Once Concerts Return
Next Story
Bob Dylan Cancels US Summer Tour Due to COVID-19
No comments