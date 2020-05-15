Future Premieres New Album High Off Life, Featuring Travis Scott, Drake: Stream

Future, photo by Philip Cosores

By his own standards, Future has had a relatively quiet year thus far. Now, the Atlanta-born rapper, who has released 14 projects since 2012, is back with No. 15. High Off Life is the name of Future’s brand new studio album, his eighth overall and the follow-up to 2019’s The Wizrd. Take a listen below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The album’s tracklist is particularly stacked, as fellow rap luminaries including Travis Scott, Drake, Young Thug, DaBaby, Lil Baby, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Meek Mill, and Lil Durk all make appearances. Included among the 21 tracks is Future and Drake’s previously revealed collaborative single, “Life As Good”, as well as its remix featuring DaBaby and Lil Baby.



Though High Off Life marks Future’s first solo project of 2020, he has popped up on plenty of other people’s records as of late. Over the last few months, we’ve heard him appear alongside Drake, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, and Jhené Aiko.

High Off Life Artwork:

High Off Life Tracklist:

01. Trapped in the Sun

02. HiTek Tek

03. Touch the Sky

04. Solitaires (feat. Travis Scott)

05. Ridin Strikers

06. One of My

07. Posted with Demons

08. Hard to Choose One

09. Trillionaire (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again)

10. Harlem Shake (feat. Young Thug)

11. Up the River

12. Pray for a Key

13. Too Comfortable

14. All Bad (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

15. Outer Space Bih

16. Accepting My Flaws

17. Life Is Good (feat. Drake)

18. Last Name (feat. Lil Durk)

19. Tycoon

20. 100 Shooters (feat. Meek Mill & Doe Boy)

21. Life Is Good (Remix) (feat. Drake, DaBaby & Lil Baby)