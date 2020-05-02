Genesis Streaming Live At Wembley Stadium Concert Film on YouTube

Genesis -Live at Wembley Stadium

Genesis are continuing their digital film festival today with 1988’s Live At Wembley Stadium. The film is streaming for free on YouTube beginning at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

The film captures the final four shows of Genesis’ “Invisible Touch Tour” a London’s Wembley Stadium from July 1st-4th, 1987. In particular, the July 4th show served as a benefit for the Prince’s Trust and saw both Princess Diana and Prince Charles in attendance.



After kicking off with performances of “Mama” and “Abacab”, the film’s setlist focuses heavily on material from Genesis’ 1986 album, Invisible Touch, including versions of “Domino”, “Land of Confusion”, and “Tonight, Tonight, Tonight”. The concert concludes with a performance of “Turn It On Again” interspersed with a medley that includes “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction)”, “Pinball Wizard”, and “In the Midnight Hour”.

Future Genesis film screenings include 1992’s The Way We Walk and 2007’s When In Rome. The selection of each title is intentional, as they all highlight the Genesis lineup of Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford. Bearing some return to normalcy later this year, the trio is set to reunite for their first live concerts together in 13 years.

Setlist:

Mama

Abacab

Domino

That’s All

The Brazilian

Land of Confusion

Tonight, Tonight, Tonight

Throwing It All Away

Home By The Sea

Invisible Touch

Drum Duet

Los Endos

Turn It On Again (including medley)