Genevieve Artadi, photo by Patrick Nguyen

One half of the jazz-funk project Knower, Genevieve Artadi dropped her solo debut, genevieve lalala, back in 2015. Five years later, she’s announced her sophomore album under her own name, the serendipitously named Dizzy Strange Summer. Due out July 17th via Brainfeeder, the 16-track LP is being previewed today with the lead single, “Living Like I Know I’m Gonna Die”.

Though not what’s become known as a “quarantine album,” Dizzy Strange Summer does reflect the world’s current state in both its title and themes. The collection’s 16 songs were written while Artadi was experiencing a personal upheaval, not unlike many of us are going through now. “I was pretty lost,” she said in a press release. “But enjoying feeling lost.” Helping the psychedelic jazz artist find her way on the LP were Louis Cole (Artadi’s Knower partner), Sam Wilkes, Henry Halliwell, Adam Weissman, Daniel Sunshine, and others.



As for the themes, lead single “Living Like I Know I’m Gonna Die” is a good example of how Artadi framed her tumult as opportunity instead of calamity. Repeating the song’s title like a mantra, Artadi coos, “Living like I’m gonna disappear/ Living like I’m actually, actually here.” “I sing it softly ‘cos it’s an internal proclamation,” she explained, “a message to myself.”

Check out “Living Like I Know I’m Gonna Die” below via its accompanying video, followed by the Dizzy Strange Summer artwork (designed by Artadi herself) and tracklist.

In addition to standard formats, the album will be pressed to 140g crystal clear vinyl. Pre-orders are going on now.

Dizzy Strange Summer Artwork:

Dizzy Strange Summer Tracklist:

01. I Hate When I Can’t Feel My Heart

02. Living Like I Know I’m Gonna Die

03. Godzillaaaa (feat. Real Bad Man)

04. Nowhere to Go

05. Edge of the Cliff (feat. David Binney, Louis Cole)

06. Will You Tell Me

07. Loneliness Grows

08. Hot Mess

09. Hope Song

10. Is What You Believe

11. Feelz Tru

12. oo ya

13. All I Want for Now

14. Mad Child

15. Before the Dark

16. cupcake5