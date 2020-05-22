Gia Woods Is Anything But “Naive” in Her New Song: Stream

Gia Woods, photo by Jenna Marsh

Persian indie pop artist Gia Woods is back with a new song called “Naive”. It’s the latest track she’s shared from her new CUT SEASON EP, and it very well may be the next anthem for her LGBTQ+ community.

“I can’t wait to perform ‘Naive’ on electric guitar. It sounds insane,” Woods said during her recent Ask Me Anything on Reddit. “It’s my personal most favorite song I’ve ever written and I hope y’all love it just as much as I do!”



Lyrically, the song sees Woods reflecting on past relationships and the lessons she’s learned from them, namely to stand by herself, even when she’s made to feel crazy. “I’ve been in two long-term relationships and when they ended, both my exes said, ‘You never felt like my girlfriend.’ At the time, it was jarring to hear,” she said in a statement. “Looking back now, I realize it’s difficult to be fully dedicated to another person when you’re still developing as a person and figuring your own life out. I think it takes dating multiple people to learn what you really want out of a relationship, and when you’re young and naive, you don’t want to believe that.”

Somehow, Woods boils down these heavy post-relationship thoughts into a catchy, fun, unique sound on “Naive”. Over warped vocal harmonies, a jittery guitar, and cold electronic percussion, Woods gives a breathy recount of the ways in which she holds the power in her future romantic adventures. “Darling, don’t be so naive,” she sings. “I’ll love you/ But let me do it recklessly.” Stream it below.