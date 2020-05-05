Gibson's Virtual Guitar Tech

With plenty of playing time now at their disposal, quarantined musicians may be wondering how they can best keep their instruments in tip-top shape. It turns out they won’t have to look beyond their computer screens: Gibson has announced it will provide free virtual guitar tune-ups.

The complimentary offering is part of the company’s new fully interactive Gibson Virtual Guitar Tech Service. This program pairs up customers around the world with a member of Gibson’s team of professional techs. Available in English, Spanish, French, and German, these basic online tune-up tutorials can assist with Gibson, Epiphone, Kramer or Steinberger electric or acoustic guitar, ukulele, banjo, mandolin, or electric bass.



In order to take advantage of Gibson’s new service, folks must first sign up for a free 30-minute one-on-one consultation to discuss their instrument, playing style, and level of experience. Once that’s completed, they will be officially assigned their own Gibson tune-up tech for a full 60-minute session.

For more information, including further registration details, head to Gibson’s official website. It won’t be long before you and a loved one can crank out a viral Rage Against the Machine cover from lockdown.

For additional freebies to keep you occupied during the pandemic, Gibson is offering free guitar lessons, as is Fender.