Gorillaz Release New Song “How Far?” in Tribute to Tony Allen: Stream

Gorillaz and Tony Allen

Gorillaz have released a new song in tribute to legendary Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen, who passed away this week at the age of 79. Entitled “How Far?”, the posthumous collaboration features Allen and UK grime rapper Skepta. Take a listen below.

“The track was written and recorded with Skepta in London just before lockdown and is being shared immediately as a tribute to the spirit of a great man, Tony Allen,” Gorillaz said in a statement.



In his later years, Allen and Gorillaz’s Damon Albarn became close friends and frequent collaborators, playing together in The Good The Bad & The Queen and Rocket Juice and The Moon. In fact, with The Good The Bad & The Queen, Albarn centered specifically centered the project around Allen’s drumming.

“How Far?” marks the fourth single from Gorillaz since launching their Song Machine project earlier this year. Previously we heard “Momentary Bliss” (featuring slowthai and Slaves), “Désolé” (featuring Fatoumata Diawara), and “Aries” (featuring New Order’s Peter Hook and Georgia).