Crowdfunding Campaign Launched to Save Boston Venue Great Scott

Great Scott

Last month, Boston music venue Great Scott announced it was closing due to disagreements with the landlord. Because it’s a local institution, the public reaction was huge, with people working on multiple petitions and fundraising efforts to benefit the staff. Now, a community investment campaign has been launched by Great Scott’s booking agent, Carl Lavin, to save the beloved venue.

Earlier this week, Lavin announced he’s partnering with Mainvest — an investment crowdfunding platform focused on helping local businesses — to raise money to re-open Great Scott for good, reports Vanyaland. Frank Strenk, the venue’s longtime owner, came to an agreement with Lavin to transfer the venue’s intellectual property, its liquor license, and the ability to negotiate a lease with Oak Hill Properties — the current building owners of 1222 Commonwealth Avenue in Allston who forced Great Scott to close — to Lavin, whose been the talent booker at Great Scott since 2004.



Lavin’s goal is to raise $150,000 by August 19th. Because this isn’t a donation in the traditional crowdfunding sense, all investors will see a return on their investment. Specifically, anyone who invests $1,000 will receive portion of the venue’s revenue until they’ve been repaid $1,300. Some venues are too good to give up without a fight; in our opinion, Great Scott is one of them. You can chip in to save the venue at their Mainvest page.

“As a landmark business for over 40 years we believe establishments like Great Scott are essential to the fabric of neighborhoods, and in light of Covid-19 will need the community’s support to preserve the space for years to come,” a statement on the campaign’s page reads. “We heard your support loud and clear with the petition circulated earlier this month. From city councilors, music industry vets, to all of the concerned citizens, all of your voices have been heard. A unique opportunity is now in front of us to all play a part in keeping the dream alive.”

It’s no wonder so many supporters rose up to try to save Great Scott. It’s the perfect blend of quality technology and dingy atmosphere as a dive bar-turned-club. As such, it’s where bands like Speedy Ortiz and Pile made their name and it’s the hangout spot where music obsessives of all ages make new friends. It’s so great, in fact, that out of the 100 greatest American music venues, we slotted it at No. 8. They knew what they were doing when they named the venue Great Scott after all.