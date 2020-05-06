Guns N' Roses Sweet Child O Mine book cover, illustrated by Jennifer Zivoin

Years ago, the idea of one of the world’s most debauched bands, Guns N’ Roses, collaborating with best-selling thriller author James Patterson on an illustrated children’s book would have been an odd thought. But that’s exactly what’s happening in 2020 with the new book Sweet Child O’ Mine.

According to People, the book was inspired by two girls named Maya and Natalia, the daughter and niece of one of Guns N’ Roses’ managers, Fernando Lebeis. The book plays off the lyrics of the classic GN’R song “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, turning them into a narrative children’s story.



“My sister and I have been lucky to be able to watch our daughters — Maya and Natalia Rose — grow up while touring with the [band],” said Lebeis in a statement. “We ourselves have been part of the ‘Guns family’ for over 30 years … being able to bring this into a children’s print book is truly special and a fun milestone in our lives.”

Patterson, who is best known for his numerous thrillers, including the Alex Cross and Women’s Murder Club series, has released a number of children’s books in his later career. “As a longtime fan of Guns N’ Roses, I’m thrilled to partner with the band in bringing their famed hit song to life on the page,” stated the author. “Sweet Child O’ Mine is a story that I know kids will love reading and that parents will love singing along to.”

The book, which arrives September 1st, is illustrated by Jennifer Zivoin, and features a young girl walking along a dirt road while holding an adult guitarist’s hand on the cover (see above). Pre-orders for both the hardcover and Kindle editions are available here.

As for Guns N’ Roses, bassist Duff McKagan’s wife Susan recently revealed that the band has been “working fastidiously” on “killer new stuff.” A new album would mark the legendary rock act’s first LP of original music featuring classic members Duff, Slash, and Axl Rose since 1991.