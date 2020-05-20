Guns N’ Roses Postpone North American Tour Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Guns N’ Roses, photo by Amy Harris

Guns N’ Roses have officially postponed their summer North American tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The outing, which was set to feature support from The Smashing Pumpkins on select dates, will be rescheduled.

The tour was slated to run from a July 4th gig at Milwaukee’s Summerfest through an August 26th show in Missoula, Montana. The Pumpkins would have opened a handful of shows from July 8th through July 18th.



The news comes roughly a week after GN’R called off their European tour, which was set to kick off today (May 20th). A full statement regarding the North American postponement reads as follows:

“GN’R Fam, some news: the North American tour is being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution. We will share the updated schedule as soon as the dates are finalized & all tickets will be honored accordingly. If you are a ticket holder and would prefer a refund, please visit livenation.com/refund for your options. Thank you for your understanding during this time as we look forward to coming back together very soon.”

Since Guns N’ Roses welcomed back Slash and Duff McKagan to the band in 2016, they’ve raked in more than $563 million in gross ticket sales.

In the meantime, GN’R are working on a long-awaited new album, with Duff’s wife Susan recently revealing that she’s heard “killer new stuff” from the band. Other than that, singer Axl Rose has been busy feuding with Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin on Twitter.

Guns N’ Roses Postponed North American Tour Dates:

07/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest)

07/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^

07/11 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park ^

07/13 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^

07/16 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^

07/18 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium ^

07/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^

07/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

07/26 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

07/29 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

08/02 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

08/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

08/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

08/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium

08/15 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

08/18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

08/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

08/23 – Fargo, ND @ FargoDome

08/26 – Missoula, MT @ Grizzly Stadium

^ = w/ Smashing Pumpkins