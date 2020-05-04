GWAR to Unleash Scumdogs of the Universe 30th Anniversary Deluxe Box Set

GWAR in 1990

GWAR are celebrating their classic 1990 sophomore album, Scumdogs of the Universe, with a deluxe 30th anniversary box set. And they want you to spend money from your “meager stimulus checks” on the jam-packed release.

The box set, which ships August 7th, comes complete with the album remixed and remastered on two 180-gram white and red opaque vinyl discs; a cassette of demos and rarities; a 48-page book of classic photos, gig posters and more; an illustrated vinyl slipmat, and a giant subway poster of the album cover.



But wait, there’s more: it also includes a collectable reproduction all-access pass, an 8×10 promo photo; MP3, WAV, or FLAC download of the remastered audio; a sticker pack, and of course, a death certificate.

As a press release points out, the Scumdogs of the Universe box set is exactly what fans need during these difficult economic times:

“Human Scum! Times are tough. You’ve probably missed rent and emptied your bank account on toilet paper, frozen pizzas, and subscriptions to porn sites. Now that you are unemployed and destitute, your Lords and Masters GWAR have created something new to tempt you into wasting your meager stimulus checks. 2020 marks of the 30th Anniversary of seminal GWAR album Scumdogs of the Universe. 30 f**king years! Who would have thought??”

The box set will run you $149.99, while a signed edition with special swirl vinyl costs $249.99. Both are available for pre-order at GWAR’s official website.

GWAR have been making waves during the pandemic with some advice that’s befitting of their reputation as intergalactic warriors looking to destroy humankind. Just last week, drummer Jizmak Da Gusha urged fans to drink bleach, and praised President Trump for suggesting that people inject disinfectants to combat coronavirus. Previously, the drummer declared, “Once this [pandemic] is all over, we want to kill you up close.”

See an image of the contents and the tracklist of the Scumdogs of the Universe 30th anniversary box set below.

Scumdogs of the Universe 30th Anniversary Box Set Contents:

Scumdogs of the Universe 30th Anniversary Box Set Tracklist:

Demo Cassette:

01. Vlad the Impaler

02. Black & Huge

03. Years w/o

04. Sexy Song

05. Death Pod

06. Cardinal Syn

07. Cool Place to Park

08. Jellyfish (King Queen)

09. Bring Me The Child

10. Slave Song

Vinyl:

Side A

01. Salamanizer

02. Maggots

03. Sick of You

04. Vlad the Impaler

Side B

05. Slaughterama

06. King Queen

Side C

07. Horror of Yig

08. Love Surgery

09. Sexecutioner

Side D

10. Years Without Light

11. Black n Huge

12. Death Pod

13. Cool Place To Park