Hafthor Bjornsson, Game of Thrones’ “The Mountain”, Sets Deadlift World Record

Hafthor Bjornsson is a mountain of a man, and he now has a world record to prove it. The 31-year-old Icelandic native, who played Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane on Game of Thrones, set a deadlift world record on Saturday (May 2nd).
Bjornsson, who is 6 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 452 pounds, was documented lifting a world-record 1,104 pounds. His feat was live-streamed on Instagram, which you can replay below (via Variety).
Bjornsson portrayed Ser Clegane on Game of Thrones beginning in season 4 until the series finale. During that time, he continued to participate in weight-lifting challenges, ultimately winning the World’s Strongest Man competition in 2018.
I have no words. What an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life. I said I was coming for it and once I set my mind on something I'm a dog with a bone.