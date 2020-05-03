Hafthor Bjornsson, Game of Thrones’ “The Mountain”, Sets Deadlift World Record

Hafthor Bjornsson on Game of Thrones

Hafthor Bjornsson is a mountain of a man, and he now has a world record to prove it. The 31-year-old Icelandic native, who played Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane on Game of Thrones, set a deadlift world record on Saturday (May 2nd).

Bjornsson, who is 6 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 452 pounds, was documented lifting a world-record 1,104 pounds. His feat was live-streamed on Instagram, which you can replay below (via Variety).



Bjornsson portrayed Ser Clegane on Game of Thrones beginning in season 4 until the series finale. During that time, he continued to participate in weight-lifting challenges, ultimately winning the World’s Strongest Man competition in 2018.