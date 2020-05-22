HAIM on The Late Late Show with James Corden

HAIM Zoomed into The Late Late Show on Thursday night to have a chat with James Corden and perform their new single, “Don’t Wanna”.

After awkwardly fawning over the siblings while staring at both his computer and his cellphone, Corden asked the trio who was the worst at handling isolation. Este admitted it was probably her, as she’s gone a little crazy “during Quar.” (And we all shudder together at the “hip” abbreviation.) Apparently, she’s turned a pair of exercise balls into Cast Away-like friends named Ilana and Dunkiel, complete with wigs.



Once the brief interview was over, HAIM sat crosslegged on their respective floors or beds to deliever their-first ever performance of “Don’t Wanna”. Much like they did when they played “I Know Alone” on Colbert last month, they even put on their own little light show once the bridge kicked in, adding a touch of concert-like atmosphere to the at-home performance. Watch the whole thing below.

HAIM’s highly-anticipated new album, Women in Music Pt. III, was originally expected in April, but got pushed back to June 26th due to the coronavirus pandemic. The effort will follow the band’s 2017 sophomore LP, Something to Tell You.

Revisit HAIM’s recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With… below.

