Thin “Lzzy”: Halestorm, Judas Priest, and Alice in Chains Members Rock Thin Lizzy’s “Bad Reputation”: Watch

Thin Lizzy All-Star Jam, via YouTube

An all-star group of musicians has come together for a quarantine version of the Thin Lizzy classic “Bad Reputation”. Halestorm singer Lzzy Hale is joined by current and former members of Judas Priest, Alice in Chains, and Machine Head for the socially distant performance.

Along with Lzzy’s vocals, the rousing rendition of the title track from Thin Lizzy’s 1977 Bad Reputation album features Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner, Alice in Chains bassist Mike Inez, and former Machine Head members Phil Demmel (guitar) and Dave McClain (drums).



Demmel posted the performance on his YouTube channel, writing, “I invited my buds Dave McClain (Sacred Reich/Machine Head), Richie Faulkner (Judas Preist), Mike Inez (Alice in Chains, Ozzy, BLS, pretty much every band) and resident Bad-Ass Lzzy Hale (Halestorm) to jam on one of my favorite tunes by one of my favorite bands.” He went on to promise that more “collab-a-jams” are on the way.

The all-star Thin Lizzy jam follows a slew of similar quarantine performances, including Clutch’s Neil Fallon belting AC/DC’s “Riff Raff” with members of Converge and Cave In, and Chelsea Wolfe singing Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” with members of The Dillinger Escape Plan and more.

Lzzy Hale made headlines this week for saying “most of the bands you know and love won’t make it out of this [pandemic].” With the concert industry largely on hold for the time being, expect to see a lot more quarantine performances in the weeks and months to come.

Check out Lzzy Hale and company rocking Thin Lizzy’s “Bad Reputation” in the video below.