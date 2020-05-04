May the Fourth Be With You: AMC Airing Halloween Movie Marathon Today

For some, May 4th is an excuse to revisit everyone’s favorite far away galaxy. For AMC, it’s an opportunity to take a detour to Haddonfield, Illinois and reconnect with Michael “The Shape” Myers. Tomato, tomahto, am I right?

Yes, in anticipation of tonight’s television premiere of Shudder’s Creepshow, AMC has mapped out a complete Halloween marathon. It starts now with Rob Zombie’s two entries and dials back the years from there.



Consult the full schedule below. If you’re feeling lonely, you can hang out with our Halloweenies podcast, which spent all of 2018 trick or treating through the entire franchise. Start with a four-hour discussion on the 1978 original now.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS

Halloween Marathon Schedule:

–11:00 a.m. EST – Halloween II (2009)

–1:30 p.m. – Halloween (2007)

–4:00 p.m. – Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

–6:00 p.m. – Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

–8:00 p.m. – Halloween (1978)

–10:00 p.m. – Creepshow Episode 1

–11:04 p.m. – “Creepshow Episode 1 (Replay)

–12:08 a.m. – Halloween (1978)

–2:08 a.m. – Halloween (2007)

–4:38 a.m. – Creepshow Episode 1 (Replay)