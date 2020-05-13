Friday the 13th 3D Added a New Dimension to Jason

Halloweenies - Friday the 13th Part 3

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Podchaser | RSS



“Hey, the van’s on fire!”

There’s a hockey mask missing down at Camp Crystal Lake, but no one’s hitting the ice. Especially not the Halloweenies, who are much too busy living it up over at Higgins Haven.

Join senior writer Justin Gerber, The A.V. Club’s Lara Unnerstall, senior writer Dan Caffrey, and Cinepocalypse’s Mike Vanderbilt as they revisit 1982’s Friday the 13th Part 3.

Together, they discuss Jason’s new look, the West Coast sheen over Crystal Lake (Pond?), the ills of not wiping, pan-and-scan video, and the return of My Father the Hero director Steve Miner.

So, hop on your hog and join ’em above. If you missed any past episodes of Halloweenies, subscribe to the archive now!

You can also join Halloweenies on Twitch this weekend for live-watch of Friday the 13th Part 3. Tune in Saturday night beginning at 9:00 p.m. EDT.

