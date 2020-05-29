Friday the 13th’s Larry Zerner on the Status of the Franchise

Halloweenies - Larry Zerner

A familiar face has returned to Crystal Lake: Shelly Finkelstein.

In this special bonus episode, Friday the 13th Part 3 star Larry Zerner joins the Halloweenies to discuss his role in the film, why every fan needs to track down a 3-D print, and how the franchise has evolved over the decades.

A major entertainment lawyer in Hollywood, Zerner also discusses his spooky past cases and helps clarify the legal mumbo jumbo currently strangling the Friday the 13th franchise. No kidding: Jason Voorhees could head to Capitol Hill.

So, hop in the yellow VW bug and listen above.

