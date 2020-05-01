Halsey and Marshmello Team For New Song “Be Kind”: Stream

Marshmello and Halsey, photo by Peter Donaghy

Two of the biggest hitmakers in modern pop, Halsey and Marshmello have joined forces for a new single, “Be Kind”.

Marhsmello has made a mulit-platinum level career out of teaming his production with other popular artists, such as last year’s “Happier” with Bastille and “Silence” with Khalid. Halsey, meanwhile, kicked off 2010 with her latest full-length, Manic, which featured the record-setting single “Without Me”. So together, you can rightfully expect an accessibly big sound primed for FM radio.



But “Be Kind” has a decent level of heart, too, with Halsey singing about breaking down the walls built up around a damaged lover. “I don’t know why you hide from the one/ And close your eyes to the one/ Mess up and lie to the one that you love,” goes the hook.

Take a listen to “Be Kind” below via its accompanying lyric video. You can also hear Marshmello and Halsey talk about the collaboration on Instagram Live today, May 1st, at 3:00 p.m. EDT/12:00 p.m. PDT.