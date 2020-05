Fullmetal Alchemist

HBO Max is weeks away from dropping 10,000 hours of premium content into your living room. One of the more anticipated facets to the programming, however, is the onslaught of anime heading your way. In anticipation of the network’s May 27th launch, WarnerMedia and Crunchyroll have unveiled the titles you can expect to find on day one.

All in all, 17 Crunchyroll titles will be made available immediately upon launch, including Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World, and In/Spectre. Naturally, the collection will expand over time with titles such as Hunter x Hunter and Death Note already confirmed for the immediate future.



“Anime is a celebrated, diverse art form with a rich culture rooted in imaginative worlds and vibrant characters. Crunchyroll has centralized these fantastic adventures for everyone to enjoy,” HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly said in a statement. “This WarnerMedia family collaboration is bringing together an incredible collection of content with a passionate fandom and HBO Max is tottemo ureshiii [which translates to “very happy” in English] to expand the reach of this inventive artistry.”

“The HBO brand is known for premiere content and innovative storytelling. By bringing series from Crunchyroll to HBO Max, we hope to introduce anime to a wider audience who appreciates compelling stories told through this dynamic medium,” said Joanne Waage, General Manager, Crunchyroll. “Together with HBO Max, we are delivering the maximum reach for these incredible anime series, and we can’t wait for new fans to fall in love with anime.”

Below, you can consult the full selection of titles. As previously reported, HBO Max will cost $14.99 at launch. If you’re still confused over what’s the difference between HBO Max, HBO Now, and HBO Go, we’ve got you covered.

HBO Max x Crunchryoll Anime Launch Day Lineup:

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood – Full Series (64 episodes)

Disregard for alchemy’s laws ripped half of Edward Elric’s limbs from his body and left his brother Alphonse’s soul clinging to a suit of armor. To restore what was lost, the brothers seek the Philosopher’s Stone.

Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World- (Director’s Cut) – Season 1 (13 episodes and 1 OVA)

Natsuki Subaru, an ordinary high school student, is transported to another world where the only person to reach out to him was a beautiful girl with silver hair. Determined to repay her, Subaru agrees to help the girl find something she’s looking for.

In/Spectre – Season 1 (12 episodes)

In this Crunchyroll Original, an enthralling, fantastical mystery mixes with the supernatural and romance, as a duo sets out to solve a series of dark incidents plaguing their world.

Keep Your Hands off Eizouken – Season 1 (12 episodes)

Three high school students band together to create an animation club to realize the “ultimate world” that exists in their minds.

Rurouni Kenshin – Full Series (94 episodes)

Former government assassin, Kenshin Himura works to keep the peace during the Meiji Era in Japan, a time of troubled renewal after a long and bloody civil war.

KONOSUBA – God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! – Seasons 1 and 2 (22 episodes)

Kazuma Sato is transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure after a traffic accident. Now, along with the goddess Aqua, he is on a quest to solve many of this world’s problems.

Bungo Stray Dogs – Seasons 1 – 3 (37 episodes)

Kicked out of his orphanage and on the verge of starving to death, Atsushi Nakajima meets members of the “Armed Detective Agency” said to solve incidents that even the military and police won’t touch.

Berserk – Seasons 1 and 2 (26 episodes)

Spurred by the flame raging in his heart, the Black Swordsman Guts continues his seemingly endless quest for revenge.

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress – Season 1 (12 episodes)

At a time when the industrial revolution was carrying the world into the modern age, a horde of undead monsters suddenly appeared. The people of Hinomoto have built fortresses to help them survive this threat.

Kill la Kill – Season 1 (24 episodes)

Six years since their collaboration on the ground-breaking anime series, Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann, Hiroyuki Imaishi and Kazuki Nakashima are back to shock the world! Ryuko Matoi is a vagrant schoolgirl who enters Honnouji Academy to search for clues to the truth behind her father’s death.

Your Lie in April – Season 1 (22 episodes)

Kousei Arima was a genius pianist until his mother’s sudden death took away his ability to play. Then he meets a violinist named Kaori Miyazono who changes his life forever.

ERASED – Season 1 (12 episodes)

A young manga artist struggles to make a name for himself while living with a strange condition that transports him back in time before something life-threatening occurs. How can he erase the threats to stop this from happening?

Kiznaiver – Season 1 (12 episodes)

A secret high school group is formed with students from different cities who share one another’s pain: a “Kiznaiver.”

Schwarzes Marken – Season 1 (12 episodes)

In 1983, the East German Army 666th TSF Squadron, “Schwarzes Marken,” is a special-response force tasked with assaulting BETA forces.

91 Days – Season 1 (13 episodes)

During prohibition, the law held no power and the mafia ruled the town. This 91-day story follows men guided by revenge as they try to escape their tragic fates.

The Testament of Sister New Devil – Seasons 1 and 2 (22 episodes)

Basara Toujo is a high school student whose father has suddenly just remarried. Hijinks ensue as his father then departs overseas leaving Basara with two new beautiful step-sisters.

Rokka -Braves of the Six Flowers – Season 1 (12 episodes)

Legend says, when the evil god awakens from the deepest of darkness, the god of fate will summon six braves and grant them with the power to save the world. However, it turns out that there are seven braves who gathered at the promised land.