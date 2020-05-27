HBO Max, photo via WarnerMedia

Who’s ready to sign up for another streaming service? Today brings the launch of HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s new premium streaming service. With a $14.99/month price point, HBO Max offers 10,000 hours of premium content, including the entire HBO catalog, as well as new HBO Max Originals; hundreds of motion picture and TV series from Warner Bros.’s catalog; titles from New Line, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, and Looney Tunes Cartoons; and a selection of classic films from TCM.

Among the notable TV series currently available to stream: all 10 seasons of Friends; Rick and Morty; The Bachelor; Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown; and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air; plus existing HBO favorites like Curb Your Enthusiasm, Game of Thrones, Succession, Veep, and The Sopranos.



In the months ahead, subscribers can also look forward to HBO’s Perry Mason reboot starring Matthew Rhys; a new season of the Duplass brothers’ Room 104; Jordan Peele’s adaptation of Lovecraft Country; a spin-off series based on Stephen King’s The Shining; J.J. Abrams’ Justice League Dark, and the additions of the South Park, Gossip Girl, The West Wing catalogs.

On the film front, subscribers can currently stream all eight Harry Potter films; Joker; the Alien franchise; A Star is Born; Crazy Rich Asians; and Studio Ghibli’s full anime catalog, which is available in the US for the first time. Also available are classic films like Casablanca, The Wizard of Oz, Citizen Kane, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Rebel Without a Cause, Singin’ in the Rain, and The Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night.

You can sign up for HBO Max through its website, or through Apple, Google Play, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Hulu, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and select cable providers. HBO Max comes with a seven-day free trial, after which you’ll be charged $14.99 per month.

Below, you can find the full list of programming available at launch, as well as details on other titles set to be rolled out in the coming weeks. Additionally, you can find specific information on the differences between HBO Max, HBO Go, and HBO Now, as well details on to sign up if you already are a subscriber to one of these existing platforms.

Programming: What’s on HBO Max

Legacy TV Series Available at Launch

Friends

The Big Bang Theory

Doctor Who (modern series)

Rick and Morty

The Boondocks

The Bachelor

Sesame Street

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Batwoman

Nancy Drew

Katy Keene

DC’s Doom Patrol (Season 1)

The O.C.

Pretty Little Liars

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Westworld

Big Little Lies

Game of Thrones

Sex and the City

Veep

The Wire

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Insecure

Succession

Watchmen

Barry

Euphoria

The Jinx

The Sopranos

The Alienist

Impractical Jokers (Seasons 1-4)

Robot Chicken

Trigonometry

Ghosts

Home

Stath Lets Flats

Torchwood

Luther

The Honorable Woman

The Office (U.K. version)

Top Gear (Seasons 17-25)

Independent

Lipstick Empire

Happily Ever Avatar

HBO Max Originals Available at Launch

Craftopia

Craftopia is an epic kids crafting competition show hosted and executive produced by YouTube influencer Lauren Riihimaki aka (“LaurDIY”). Creating and demonstrating crafts to over 8.9 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, LaurDIY has been deemed the “millennial Martha Stewart” by Forbes. On “Craftopia,” 9 to 15-year old contestants put their imaginations to the test and make their crafting dreams come true in a magical studio. After racing to fill up their carts with inspiring materials from the studio “store,” crafters meet larger-than-life challenges, making truly inventive and amazing creations in order to take home the ‘Craftrophia.’

Legendary

Pulling directly from the underground ballroom community, voguing teams (aka “houses”) must compete in unbelievable balls and showcase sickening fashion in order to achieve “legendary” status. The cast includes MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ as well as celebrity judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Love Life

Love Life, the first full-length scripted series to star Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick, is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever. This fresh take on a romantic comedy anthology series is from creator and co-showrunner Sam Boyd (In a Relationship) and is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment. The series will follow a different protagonist’s quest for love each season, with each half-hour episode telling the story of one of their relationships.

Looney Tunes Cartoons

Looney Tunes Cartoons, an all-new series from Warner Bros. Animation starring the cherished Looney Tunes characters. Looney Tunes Cartoons echoes the high production value and process of the original “Looney Tunes” theatrical shorts with a cartoonist-driven approach to storytelling. Marquee “Looney Tunes” characters will be featured in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven and visually vibrant stories. The new series will include 80 eleven-minute episodes, each comprised of animated shorts that vary in length and include adapted storylines for today’s audience. Fans can also look forward to holiday-themed specials.

The Not Too Late Show with Elmo

Elmo is the host of his very own talk show and he’s going to bring you some (not-too-late) fun with an all-new, celeb-studded talk show series. This brand-new “primetime” series brings familiar Sesame Street friends like Elmo, Cookie Monster, celebrity guests, and laughs the whole family can enjoy! Elmo will interview guests such as fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and John Oliver, comedian John Mullaney, New York Times best-selling author Kwame Alexander, actress Blake Lively, and award-winning musical acts Lil Nas X and The Jonas Brothers.

On the Record

Directed and produced by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering (The Hunting Ground, The Invisible War), and first reported by the New York Times, On The Record presents the powerful haunting story of music executive Drew Dixon (collaborator on hit records by Method Man and Mary J. Blige, Estelle and Kanye West, and Whitney Houston) as she grapples with her decision to become one of the first women of color, in the wake of #MeToo, to come forward and publicly accuse hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual assault.

Movies Available at Launch

A Nightmare on Elm Street films

A Star is Born (2018)

A Walk to Remember

Alien (Director’s Cut)

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Aliens

American Pie

Analyze This

Annie Hall

Apocalypse Now

Aquaman

Aquamarine

Armageddon

Art of Racing in the Rain

Babe

Batman & Robin

Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker

Batman Forever

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Batman vs. Robin

Batman: Gotham Knight

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2

Big Top Pee Wee

Boys Don’t Cry

Braveheart

Bridesmaids

Broken Arrow

Casino Royale

Cast Away

Closer

Cold Mountain

Crazy Rich Asians

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Critters

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Darjeeling Limited

Deep Blue Sea

Dick Tracy

Die Hard films

Downtown Abbey

Dr. Strangelove

Drop Dead Fred

Empire of the Sun

Fast Five

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Fight Club

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare

Friday the 13th

Gangs of New York

Gia

Glengarry Glen Ross

Good Will Hunting

Great Expectations

Green Lantern

Gremlins

Gremlins 2

Grosse Pointe Blank

Hackers

Hairspray

Hairspray (musical remake)

Half Nelson

Happy Death Day

Harold & Kumar go to White Castle

Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part I

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part II

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Hellboy

Her Smell

Hobbs & Shaw

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Hope Floats

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Isn’t it Romantic

Jaws films

John Tucker Must Die

John Wick 3

Joker

Josie and the Pussycats

Justice League

La La Land

Little Shop of Horrors

Lord of the Rings films

Love Actually

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Moulin Rouge!

Mr & Mrs Smith

Mrs. Doubtfire

Muriel’s Wedding

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Nocturnal Animals

Notting Hill

One Fine Day

Out of Africa

Pearl Harbor

Pet Sematary (1989)

Piranha

Policy Academy films

Practical Magic

Pretty in Pink

Prisoners

Punch-Drunk Love

Quantam of Solace

Raising Arizona

Ready or Not

Requiem for a Dream

Save the Last Dance

Scary Movie 3

Scooby-Doo

Selena

Set it Off

Shazam!

Shutter Island

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (1 & 2)

Slumdog Millionaire

Snakes on a Plane

Sucker Punch

Suicide Squad

Supergirl

Swingers

Teen Witch

That Thing You Do!

The Devil’s Advocate

The Family Stone

The Hobbit

The Hot Chick

The Kids Are All Right

The Land Before Time

The Lego Batman Movie

The Lego Movie

The Meg

The Mighty Ducks

The Others

The Outsiders

The Shining

The Skulls

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Witches of Eastwick

Three Kings

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Tropic Thunder

Twins

Two Weeks Notice

Unbreakable

Unfriended

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare

What About Bob?

What Women Want

Wonder Woman (2017)

Xanadu

XMen: Dark Phoenix

Yesterday

2001: A Spacey Odyssey

42nd Street

A Hard Day’s Night

A Star is Born (1954, 1976)

A Streetcar Named Desire

An American in Paris

Annie Hall

Babette’s Feast

Belle De Jour

Ben-Hur

Bonnie and Clyde

Casablanca

Citizen Kane

Cool Hand Luke

Diabolique

East of Eden

Giant

Gone with the Wind

How the West Was Won

King Kong

Klute

Lolita

Network

North by Northwest

Point Blank

Pride and Prejudice

Rebel Without a Cause

Singin in the Rain

The Maltese Falcon

The Philadelphia Story

The Postman Always Rings Twice

The Searchers

The Singing Nun

The Wild Bunch

The Wizard of Oz

Woodstock

Available Beginning June 1:

4th & Forever: Muck City, Season One

Adventures In Babysitting, 1987 (HBO)

Amelie, 2001 (HBO)

An American Werewolf in London, 1981 (HBO)

The American, 2010 (HBO)

Another Cinderella Story, 2008

Beautiful Girls, 1996 (HBO)

Black Beauty, 1994

Bridget Jones’s Baby, 2016

The Bucket List, 2007

Cabaret, 1972

The Champ, 1979

Chicago, 2002

A Cinderella Story, 2004

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011

Clash Of The Titans, 2010

Cradle 2 the Grave, 2003

Crash, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Doubt, 2008 (HBO)

Dreaming Of Joseph Lees, 1999 (HBO)

Drop Dead Gorgeous, 1999

Dune, 1984 (HBO)

Elf, 2003

Enter The Dragon, 1973

Far and Away, 1992 (HBO)

Final Destination, 2000

Final Destination 2, 2003

Final Destination 3, 2006

The Final Destination, 2009

Firewall, 2006

Flipped, 2010

Forces of Nature, 1999 (HBO)

The Fountain, 2006 (HBO)

Frantic, 1988

From Dusk Til Dawn, 1996

Full Metal Jacket, 1987

Gente De Zona: En Letra De Otro, 2018 (HBO)

The Good Son, 1993 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

Hanna, 2011 (HBO)

Havana, 1990 (HBO)

He Got Game, 1998 (HBO)

Heaven Can Wait, 1978

Heidi, 2006

Hello Again, 1987 (HBO)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013

The Hunger, 1983

In Her Shoes, 2005 (HBO)

In Like Flint, 1967 (HBO)

The Iron Giant, 1999

It Takes Two, 1995

Juice, 1992

The Last Mimzy, 2007

License To Wed, 2007

Life, 1999 (HBO)

Lifeforce, 1985 (HBO)

Lights Out, 2016 (HBO)

Like Water For Chocolate, 1993 (HBO)

Looney Tunes: Back in Action, 2003

The Losers, 2010

Love Jones, 1997

Lucy, 2020 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

McCabe and Mrs. Miller, 1971

Misery, 1990

Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day, 2008 (HBO)

A Monster Calls, 2016 (HBO)

Mr. Wonderful, 1993 (HBO)

Must Love Dogs, 2005

My Dog Skip, 2000

Mystic River, 2003

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter, 1991

The Neverending Story, 1984

New York Minute, 2004

Nights In Rodanthe, 2008

No Reservations, 2007

Ordinary People, 1980

Our Man Flint, 1966 (HBO)

The Parallax View, 1974

Patch Adams, 1998 (HBO)

A Perfect World, 1993

Pedro Capo: En Letra Otro, 2017 (HBO)

Personal Best, 1982

Presumed Innocent, 1990

Ray, 2004 (HBO)

Richie Rich (Movie), 1994

Rosewood, 1997

Rugrats Go Wild, 2003

Running on Empty, 1988

Secondhand Lions, 2003

She’s The Man, 2006 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, 2011 (HBO)

Space Cowboys, 2000

Speed Racer, 2008

Splendor in the Grass, 1961

The Stepfather, 1987 (HBO)

Summer Catch, 2001

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993

Tess, 1980 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

The Time Traveler’s Wife, 2009

Titanic, 1997

TMNT, 2007

Torch Song Trilogy, 1988

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, 1997 (HBO)

Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures, 2000

U-571, 2000 (HBO)

U.S. Marshals, 1998

Unaccompanied Minors, 2006

Uncle Buck, 1989 (HBO)

Veronica Mars, 2014

Walking and Talking, 1996 (HBO)

We Are Marshall, 2006

Weird Science, 1985 (HBO)

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Wild Wild West, 1999

Wonder, 2019 (HBO)

X-Men: First Class, 2011 (HBO)

You’ve Got Mail, 1998

June 2:

Inside Carbonaro, Season One (TruTV)

June 4:

HBO First Look: The King of Staten Island (HBO)

We’re Here, Season Finale (HBO)

June 5:

Betty, Season Finale (HBO)

June 6:

Ad Astra, 2019 (HBO)

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (HBO)

June 7:

I May Destroy You, Series Premiere (HBO)

June 10:

Infinity Train, Season 2 Premiere

June 12:

El asesino de los caprichos (AKA The Goya Murders), 2020 (HBO)

June 13:

The Good Liar, 2019 (HBO)

June 14:

I Know This Much Is True, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

Insecure, Season 4 Finale (HBO)

June 16:

#GeorgeWashington, 2017

Age of Big Cats, Season One

Ancient Earth, Season One

Apocalypse: WWI, Season One

Big World in A Small Garden, 2016

The Celts: Blood, Iron & Sacrifice, Season One

Cornfield Shipwreck, 2019

The Daunting Fortress of Richard the Lionheart, 2019

David Attenborough’s Ant Mountain, 2016

David Attenbourough’s Light on Earth, 2016

DeBugged, 2018

Digits, Season One

Dragons & Damsels, 2019

Ebony: The Last Years of The Atlantic Slave Trade, 2016

Expedition: Black Sea Wrecks, Season One

First Man, 2017

Going Nuts: Tales from Squirrel World, 2019

Hack the Moon: Unsung Heroes of Apollo, 2019

The History of Food, Season One

Hurricane the Anatomy, Season One, 2018

Into the Lost Crystal Caves, 2016

Jason Silva: Transhumanism, 2016

King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis (Part 1 & Part 2), Season One

Knuckleball!, 2019

Leonardo: The Mystery of The Lost Portrait, 2018

Looney Tunes (Batch 2) (6/22), Season One

Man’s First Friend, 2018

Penguin Central, 2019

Pompeii: Disaster Street, 2020

Popeye (Batch 2) (6/22), Season One

Pyramids Builders: New Clues, 2019

Realm of the Volga, Season One

Sacred Spaces, Season One

Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer, Documentary Premiere (CNN)

Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer is the sensational true story of the most infamous tabloid in US history, a wild, probing look at how one newspaper’s prescient grasp of its readers’ darkest curiosities led it to massive profits and influence

Scanning the Pyramids, 2018

Science vs. Terrorism, Season One

The Secret Lives of Big Cats, Season One

Secret Life of Lakes, Season One

Secret Life Underground, Season One

Secrets of the Solar System, Season One

Space Probes!, Season One

Speed, Season One

Spies of War , Season One

Tales of Nature, Season One

Tsunamis: Facing a Global Threat, 2020

Versailles Rediscovered: The Sun King’s Vanished Palace, 2019

Viking Women, Season One

Vitamania, 2018

Whale Wisdom, 2019

The Woodstock Bus, 2019

June 18:

Summer Camp Island, Season 2 Premiere

Karma, Series Premiere

Karma takes sixteen contestants, ranging in age from 12 to 15, completely off the grid, away from parents and the normal comforts of home, to solve puzzles and overcome physical challenges, with the laws of karma setting the rules. This adventure competition series, led by YouTube host Michelle Khare, will test the mental and physical stamina of its young contestants as they unravel how their social actions impact their success in the game.

June 19:

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Entre Nos: The Winners (HBO)

Bajo el mismo techo (AKA Under the Same Roof), 2020 (HBO)

June 20:

Ford V. Ferrari, 2020 (HBO)

June 21:

Perry Mason, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

This drama series follows the origins of American fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.

June 22:

Hard, Series Finale (HBO)

June 24:

South Park, Seasons 1-23

Transhood, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

June 25:

Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO, Special Premiere

Based on the animated series Adventure Time created by Pendleton Ward and executive produced by Adam Muto, these four breakout specials explore the unseen corners of the world with characters both familiar and brand new. The first of these specials is BMO, which follows the lovable little robot on a new adventure. When there’s a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there’s only one hero to call, and it’s probably not BMO. Except that this time it is!

Doom Patrol, Season 2 Premiere

Esme & Roy, Season 2A Premiere

Search Party, Season 3 Premiere

June 26:

Hormigas (AKA The Awakening of the Ants), 2020

June 27:

Doctor Sleep (Director’s Cut), 2020 (HBO)

June 28:

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Docuseries Premiere (HBO)

A six-part documentary series based on the book of the same name and explores writer Michelle McNamara’s investigation into the dark world of a violent predator she dubbed the Golden State Killer.

June 30:

Welcome to Chechnya, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

This searing documentary shadows a group of brave activists risking their lives to confront the ongoing anti-LGBTQ persecution in the repressive and closed Russian republic of Chechnya.

How to Get HBO Max

Well, First It’s Important to know the Difference Between HBO Max, HBO Go, and HBO Now

— HBO Max is a new umbrella service that collects programming from HBO, Warner Bros., New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, and more. It costs $15 per month.

— HBO Go is a service available for subscribers who still have a cable TV subscription of HBO. This includes all of HBO’s content and programming and subscribers connect using their TV login details. It costs them nothing extra. It’s essentially their OnDemand.

— HBO Now is the same thing as HBO Go, containing all of the same original and syndicated content within, but it’s for those without a cable TV subscription of HBO. In other words, it’s the standalone HBO experience that costs $15 dollars a month.

So You’re Probably Wondering Why HBO Max and HBO Go Cost the Same Thing?

Good question and one that makes zero logical sense, right? After all, HBO Max has thousands upon thousands of hours of content, features countless additional programming, and even has a newer, more robust interface. Why not just dissolve HBO Now?

Well, as Variety pointed out not too long ago, HBO Now boasts over 8 million subscribers, and forcing them to transfer to a new service could be “disruptive.” What’s more, HBO has several distribution deals in place with Apple, Google and Roku, all of which can lead to major legal mumbo jumbo. So, this is why we have three mildly confusing options.

So, Which Service Is Worth Subscribing To?

Really? It’s HBO Max. C’mon! Again, why spend $15 dollars for less content by sticking with HBO Now? It makes no sense. And if you’re still coasting by with HBO Go, do yourself a favor and cancel that cable television subscription and start living the streaming life.

Because even after paying for all of the streaming services, be it Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Peacock, etc, you’ll still save money in the long run. What’s more, you’ll have complete control over what you want to watch … and when you want to watch it.

More importantly, you’ll also have access to programming specific to HBO Max. This includes everything from a Friends reunion to new Looney Tunes cartoons to countless series in development, be it a spinoff to The Shining or even a Gremlins cartoon.

What If I’m Already Subscribed to HBO/HBO Go or HBO Now?

It depends. HBO Now subscribers billed directly through HBO will receive HBO Max upon launch at no extra cost. Meanwhile, HBO/HBO Go subscribers through one of AT&T’s TV services or Charter Communications will be automatically be upgraded to HBO Max. Yeah, it’s as confusing as it reads, which is why we’ve listed out AT&T’s many cable TV packages below…

Here are the following AT&T TV plans that get HBO Max at no additional charge:

— DirecTV Premier

— DirecTV Lo Maximo

— U-Verse U400

— U-Verse U450

— U-Verse U450 Latino

— AT&T TV Now Max

— AT&T TV Premiere

Here are the following AT&T TV packages that offer one free year of HBO Max:

— AT&T TV Choice

— AT&T TV Xtra

— AT&T TV Ultimate

— AT&T TV Optimo Mas

And because it wasn’t confusing enough: Here are the packages that aren’t eligible for any free trials, despite most of the packages from AT&T and DirecTV offering three months for free…

U-Verse U-Family

U-Verse U-Basic

AT&T TV Now Plus

DirecTV Family

Okay, What If I’m Subscribed Through Comcast?

Comcast’s existing HBO subscribers with Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex will be able to log in to HBO Max on supported devices — for no additional charge — and new customers will be able to sign up for HBO Max at $14.99 monthly directly from Comcast (via Variety).

What About If I Have an Amazon Fire Stick or Roku?

Bad news. WarnerMedia doesn’t have agreements with either Amazon or Roku, which means you won’t be able to find the HBO Max app in either of their app stores.

So, What Devices and Services Do Work?

Plenty! You can get HBO Max through PS4 and Xbox One consoles, Samsung Smart TVs, Apple devices (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV), Google devices (Android phones, tablets, and TVs), but also through Hulu, Optimum, Samsung, Verizon Fios internet, and YouTube TV. Subscribers of HBO through any of these mediums should automatically upgrade to HBO Max.

Actually, How Do I Cancel My Subscription to HBO Now?

Oof. Okay, well, know that your subscription to HBO Now automatically renews each month until you cancel. So, to avoid being charged for the next month, cancel your subscription at least 24 hours before your subscription renews. You can do that by accessing your personal profile on either your phone, computer, or tablet, clicking on Billing Information, and checking off Auto-Renew.