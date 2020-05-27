Who’s ready to sign up for another streaming service? Today brings the launch of HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s new premium streaming service. With a $14.99/month price point, HBO Max offers 10,000 hours of premium content, including the entire HBO catalog, as well as new HBO Max Originals; hundreds of motion picture and TV series from Warner Bros.’s catalog; titles from New Line, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, and Looney Tunes Cartoons; and a selection of classic films from TCM.
Among the notable TV series currently available to stream: all 10 seasons of Friends; Rick and Morty; The Bachelor; Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown; and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air; plus existing HBO favorites like Curb Your Enthusiasm, Game of Thrones, Succession, Veep, and The Sopranos.
In the months ahead, subscribers can also look forward to HBO’s Perry Mason reboot starring Matthew Rhys; a new season of the Duplass brothers’ Room 104; Jordan Peele’s adaptation of Lovecraft Country; a spin-off series based on Stephen King’s The Shining; J.J. Abrams’ Justice League Dark, and the additions of the South Park, Gossip Girl, The West Wing catalogs.
On the film front, subscribers can currently stream all eight Harry Potter films; Joker; the Alien franchise; A Star is Born; Crazy Rich Asians; and Studio Ghibli’s full anime catalog, which is available in the US for the first time. Also available are classic films like Casablanca, The Wizard of Oz, Citizen Kane, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Rebel Without a Cause, Singin’ in the Rain, and The Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night.
You can sign up for HBO Max through its website, or through Apple, Google Play, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Hulu, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and select cable providers. HBO Max comes with a seven-day free trial, after which you’ll be charged $14.99 per month.
Below, you can find the full list of programming available at launch, as well as details on other titles set to be rolled out in the coming weeks. Additionally, you can find specific information on the differences between HBO Max, HBO Go, and HBO Now, as well details on to sign up if you already are a subscriber to one of these existing platforms.
Programming: What’s on HBO Max
Legacy TV Series Available at Launch
Friends
The Big Bang Theory
Doctor Who (modern series)
Rick and Morty
The Boondocks
The Bachelor
Sesame Street
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Batwoman
Nancy Drew
Katy Keene
DC’s Doom Patrol (Season 1)
The O.C.
Pretty Little Liars
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Westworld
Big Little Lies
Game of Thrones
Sex and the City
Veep
The Wire
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Insecure
Succession
Watchmen
Barry
Euphoria
The Jinx
The Sopranos
The Alienist
Impractical Jokers (Seasons 1-4)
Robot Chicken
Trigonometry
Ghosts
Home
Stath Lets Flats
Torchwood
Luther
The Honorable Woman
The Office (U.K. version)
Top Gear (Seasons 17-25)
Independent
Lipstick Empire
Happily Ever Avatar
HBO Max Originals Available at Launch
Craftopia
Craftopia is an epic kids crafting competition show hosted and executive produced by YouTube influencer Lauren Riihimaki aka (“LaurDIY”). Creating and demonstrating crafts to over 8.9 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, LaurDIY has been deemed the “millennial Martha Stewart” by Forbes. On “Craftopia,” 9 to 15-year old contestants put their imaginations to the test and make their crafting dreams come true in a magical studio. After racing to fill up their carts with inspiring materials from the studio “store,” crafters meet larger-than-life challenges, making truly inventive and amazing creations in order to take home the ‘Craftrophia.’
Legendary
Pulling directly from the underground ballroom community, voguing teams (aka “houses”) must compete in unbelievable balls and showcase sickening fashion in order to achieve “legendary” status. The cast includes MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ as well as celebrity judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado, and Megan Thee Stallion.
Love Life
Love Life, the first full-length scripted series to star Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick, is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever. This fresh take on a romantic comedy anthology series is from creator and co-showrunner Sam Boyd (In a Relationship) and is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment. The series will follow a different protagonist’s quest for love each season, with each half-hour episode telling the story of one of their relationships.
Looney Tunes Cartoons
Looney Tunes Cartoons, an all-new series from Warner Bros. Animation starring the cherished Looney Tunes characters. Looney Tunes Cartoons echoes the high production value and process of the original “Looney Tunes” theatrical shorts with a cartoonist-driven approach to storytelling. Marquee “Looney Tunes” characters will be featured in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven and visually vibrant stories. The new series will include 80 eleven-minute episodes, each comprised of animated shorts that vary in length and include adapted storylines for today’s audience. Fans can also look forward to holiday-themed specials.
The Not Too Late Show with Elmo
Elmo is the host of his very own talk show and he’s going to bring you some (not-too-late) fun with an all-new, celeb-studded talk show series. This brand-new “primetime” series brings familiar Sesame Street friends like Elmo, Cookie Monster, celebrity guests, and laughs the whole family can enjoy! Elmo will interview guests such as fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and John Oliver, comedian John Mullaney, New York Times best-selling author Kwame Alexander, actress Blake Lively, and award-winning musical acts Lil Nas X and The Jonas Brothers.
On the Record
Directed and produced by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering (The Hunting Ground, The Invisible War), and first reported by the New York Times, On The Record presents the powerful haunting story of music executive Drew Dixon (collaborator on hit records by Method Man and Mary J. Blige, Estelle and Kanye West, and Whitney Houston) as she grapples with her decision to become one of the first women of color, in the wake of #MeToo, to come forward and publicly accuse hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual assault.
Movies Available at Launch
A Nightmare on Elm Street films
A Star is Born (2018)
A Walk to Remember
Alien (Director’s Cut)
Alien 3
Alien Resurrection
Aliens
American Pie
Analyze This
Annie Hall
Apocalypse Now
Aquaman
Aquamarine
Armageddon
Art of Racing in the Rain
Babe
Batman & Robin
Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker
Batman Forever
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Batman vs. Robin
Batman: Gotham Knight
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2
Big Top Pee Wee
Boys Don’t Cry
Braveheart
Bridesmaids
Broken Arrow
Casino Royale
Cast Away
Closer
Cold Mountain
Crazy Rich Asians
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Critters
D2: The Mighty Ducks
D3: The Mighty Ducks
Darjeeling Limited
Deep Blue Sea
Dick Tracy
Die Hard films
Downtown Abbey
Dr. Strangelove
Drop Dead Fred
Empire of the Sun
Fast Five
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Fight Club
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare
Friday the 13th
Gangs of New York
Gia
Glengarry Glen Ross
Good Will Hunting
Great Expectations
Green Lantern
Gremlins
Gremlins 2
Grosse Pointe Blank
Hackers
Hairspray
Hairspray (musical remake)
Half Nelson
Happy Death Day
Harold & Kumar go to White Castle
Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part I
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part II
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Hellboy
Her Smell
Hobbs & Shaw
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Hope Floats
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Isn’t it Romantic
Jaws films
John Tucker Must Die
John Wick 3
Joker
Josie and the Pussycats
Justice League
La La Land
Little Shop of Horrors
Lord of the Rings films
Love Actually
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Moulin Rouge!
Mr & Mrs Smith
Mrs. Doubtfire
Muriel’s Wedding
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Nocturnal Animals
Notting Hill
One Fine Day
Out of Africa
Pearl Harbor
Pet Sematary (1989)
Piranha
Policy Academy films
Practical Magic
Pretty in Pink
Prisoners
Punch-Drunk Love
Quantam of Solace
Raising Arizona
Ready or Not
Requiem for a Dream
Save the Last Dance
Scary Movie 3
Scooby-Doo
Selena
Set it Off
Shazam!
Shutter Island
Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (1 & 2)
Slumdog Millionaire
Snakes on a Plane
Sucker Punch
Suicide Squad
Supergirl
Swingers
Teen Witch
That Thing You Do!
The Devil’s Advocate
The Family Stone
The Hobbit
The Hot Chick
The Kids Are All Right
The Land Before Time
The Lego Batman Movie
The Lego Movie
The Meg
The Mighty Ducks
The Others
The Outsiders
The Shining
The Skulls
The Thomas Crown Affair
The Witches of Eastwick
Three Kings
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Tropic Thunder
Twins
Two Weeks Notice
Unbreakable
Unfriended
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare
What About Bob?
What Women Want
Wonder Woman (2017)
Xanadu
XMen: Dark Phoenix
Yesterday
2001: A Spacey Odyssey
42nd Street
A Hard Day’s Night
A Star is Born (1954, 1976)
A Streetcar Named Desire
An American in Paris
Annie Hall
Babette’s Feast
Belle De Jour
Ben-Hur
Bonnie and Clyde
Casablanca
Citizen Kane
Cool Hand Luke
Diabolique
East of Eden
Giant
Gone with the Wind
How the West Was Won
King Kong
Klute
Lolita
Network
North by Northwest
Point Blank
Pride and Prejudice
Rebel Without a Cause
Singin in the Rain
The Maltese Falcon
The Philadelphia Story
The Postman Always Rings Twice
The Searchers
The Singing Nun
The Wild Bunch
The Wizard of Oz
Woodstock
Available Beginning June 1:
4th & Forever: Muck City, Season One
Adventures In Babysitting, 1987 (HBO)
Amelie, 2001 (HBO)
An American Werewolf in London, 1981 (HBO)
The American, 2010 (HBO)
Another Cinderella Story, 2008
Beautiful Girls, 1996 (HBO)
Black Beauty, 1994
Bridget Jones’s Baby, 2016
The Bucket List, 2007
Cabaret, 1972
The Champ, 1979
Chicago, 2002
A Cinderella Story, 2004
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011
Clash Of The Titans, 2010
Cradle 2 the Grave, 2003
Crash, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Doubt, 2008 (HBO)
Dreaming Of Joseph Lees, 1999 (HBO)
Drop Dead Gorgeous, 1999
Dune, 1984 (HBO)
Elf, 2003
Enter The Dragon, 1973
Far and Away, 1992 (HBO)
Final Destination, 2000
Final Destination 2, 2003
Final Destination 3, 2006
The Final Destination, 2009
Firewall, 2006
Flipped, 2010
Forces of Nature, 1999 (HBO)
The Fountain, 2006 (HBO)
Frantic, 1988
From Dusk Til Dawn, 1996
Full Metal Jacket, 1987
Gente De Zona: En Letra De Otro, 2018 (HBO)
The Good Son, 1993 (HBO)
The Goonies, 1985
Hanna, 2011 (HBO)
Havana, 1990 (HBO)
He Got Game, 1998 (HBO)
Heaven Can Wait, 1978
Heidi, 2006
Hello Again, 1987 (HBO)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013
The Hunger, 1983
In Her Shoes, 2005 (HBO)
In Like Flint, 1967 (HBO)
The Iron Giant, 1999
It Takes Two, 1995
Juice, 1992
The Last Mimzy, 2007
License To Wed, 2007
Life, 1999 (HBO)
Lifeforce, 1985 (HBO)
Lights Out, 2016 (HBO)
Like Water For Chocolate, 1993 (HBO)
Looney Tunes: Back in Action, 2003
The Losers, 2010
Love Jones, 1997
Lucy, 2020 (HBO)
Magic Mike, 2012
McCabe and Mrs. Miller, 1971
Misery, 1990
Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day, 2008 (HBO)
A Monster Calls, 2016 (HBO)
Mr. Wonderful, 1993 (HBO)
Must Love Dogs, 2005
My Dog Skip, 2000
Mystic River, 2003
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter, 1991
The Neverending Story, 1984
New York Minute, 2004
Nights In Rodanthe, 2008
No Reservations, 2007
Ordinary People, 1980
Our Man Flint, 1966 (HBO)
The Parallax View, 1974
Patch Adams, 1998 (HBO)
A Perfect World, 1993
Pedro Capo: En Letra Otro, 2017 (HBO)
Personal Best, 1982
Presumed Innocent, 1990
Ray, 2004 (HBO)
Richie Rich (Movie), 1994
Rosewood, 1997
Rugrats Go Wild, 2003
Running on Empty, 1988
Secondhand Lions, 2003
She’s The Man, 2006 (HBO)
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, 2011 (HBO)
Space Cowboys, 2000
Speed Racer, 2008
Splendor in the Grass, 1961
The Stepfather, 1987 (HBO)
Summer Catch, 2001
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993
Tess, 1980 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
The Time Traveler’s Wife, 2009
Titanic, 1997
TMNT, 2007
Torch Song Trilogy, 1988
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, 1997 (HBO)
Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures, 2000
U-571, 2000 (HBO)
U.S. Marshals, 1998
Unaccompanied Minors, 2006
Uncle Buck, 1989 (HBO)
Veronica Mars, 2014
Walking and Talking, 1996 (HBO)
We Are Marshall, 2006
Weird Science, 1985 (HBO)
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Wild Wild West, 1999
Wonder, 2019 (HBO)
X-Men: First Class, 2011 (HBO)
You’ve Got Mail, 1998
June 2:
Inside Carbonaro, Season One (TruTV)
June 4:
HBO First Look: The King of Staten Island (HBO)
We’re Here, Season Finale (HBO)
June 5:
Betty, Season Finale (HBO)
June 6:
Ad Astra, 2019 (HBO)
Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (HBO)
June 7:
I May Destroy You, Series Premiere (HBO)
June 10:
Infinity Train, Season 2 Premiere
June 12:
El asesino de los caprichos (AKA The Goya Murders), 2020 (HBO)
June 13:
The Good Liar, 2019 (HBO)
June 14:
I Know This Much Is True, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
Insecure, Season 4 Finale (HBO)
June 16:
#GeorgeWashington, 2017
Age of Big Cats, Season One
Ancient Earth, Season One
Apocalypse: WWI, Season One
Big World in A Small Garden, 2016
The Celts: Blood, Iron & Sacrifice, Season One
Cornfield Shipwreck, 2019
The Daunting Fortress of Richard the Lionheart, 2019
David Attenborough’s Ant Mountain, 2016
David Attenbourough’s Light on Earth, 2016
DeBugged, 2018
Digits, Season One
Dragons & Damsels, 2019
Ebony: The Last Years of The Atlantic Slave Trade, 2016
Expedition: Black Sea Wrecks, Season One
First Man, 2017
Going Nuts: Tales from Squirrel World, 2019
Hack the Moon: Unsung Heroes of Apollo, 2019
The History of Food, Season One
Hurricane the Anatomy, Season One, 2018
Into the Lost Crystal Caves, 2016
Jason Silva: Transhumanism, 2016
King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis (Part 1 & Part 2), Season One
Knuckleball!, 2019
Leonardo: The Mystery of The Lost Portrait, 2018
Looney Tunes (Batch 2) (6/22), Season One
Man’s First Friend, 2018
Penguin Central, 2019
Pompeii: Disaster Street, 2020
Popeye (Batch 2) (6/22), Season One
Pyramids Builders: New Clues, 2019
Realm of the Volga, Season One
Sacred Spaces, Season One
Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer, Documentary Premiere (CNN)
Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer is the sensational true story of the most infamous tabloid in US history, a wild, probing look at how one newspaper’s prescient grasp of its readers’ darkest curiosities led it to massive profits and influence
Scanning the Pyramids, 2018
Science vs. Terrorism, Season One
The Secret Lives of Big Cats, Season One
Secret Life of Lakes, Season One
Secret Life Underground, Season One
Secrets of the Solar System, Season One
Space Probes!, Season One
Speed, Season One
Spies of War , Season One
Tales of Nature, Season One
Tsunamis: Facing a Global Threat, 2020
Versailles Rediscovered: The Sun King’s Vanished Palace, 2019
Viking Women, Season One
Vitamania, 2018
Whale Wisdom, 2019
The Woodstock Bus, 2019
June 18:
Summer Camp Island, Season 2 Premiere
Karma, Series Premiere
Karma takes sixteen contestants, ranging in age from 12 to 15, completely off the grid, away from parents and the normal comforts of home, to solve puzzles and overcome physical challenges, with the laws of karma setting the rules. This adventure competition series, led by YouTube host Michelle Khare, will test the mental and physical stamina of its young contestants as they unravel how their social actions impact their success in the game.
June 19:
Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Entre Nos: The Winners (HBO)
Bajo el mismo techo (AKA Under the Same Roof), 2020 (HBO)
June 20:
Ford V. Ferrari, 2020 (HBO)
June 21:
Perry Mason, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
This drama series follows the origins of American fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.
June 22:
Hard, Series Finale (HBO)
June 24:
South Park, Seasons 1-23
Transhood, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
June 25:
Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO, Special Premiere
Based on the animated series Adventure Time created by Pendleton Ward and executive produced by Adam Muto, these four breakout specials explore the unseen corners of the world with characters both familiar and brand new. The first of these specials is BMO, which follows the lovable little robot on a new adventure. When there’s a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there’s only one hero to call, and it’s probably not BMO. Except that this time it is!
Doom Patrol, Season 2 Premiere
Esme & Roy, Season 2A Premiere
Search Party, Season 3 Premiere
June 26:
Hormigas (AKA The Awakening of the Ants), 2020
June 27:
Doctor Sleep (Director’s Cut), 2020 (HBO)
June 28:
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
A six-part documentary series based on the book of the same name and explores writer Michelle McNamara’s investigation into the dark world of a violent predator she dubbed the Golden State Killer.
June 30:
Welcome to Chechnya, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
This searing documentary shadows a group of brave activists risking their lives to confront the ongoing anti-LGBTQ persecution in the repressive and closed Russian republic of Chechnya.
How to Get HBO Max
Well, First It’s Important to know the Difference Between HBO Max, HBO Go, and HBO Now
— HBO Max is a new umbrella service that collects programming from HBO, Warner Bros., New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, and more. It costs $15 per month.
— HBO Go is a service available for subscribers who still have a cable TV subscription of HBO. This includes all of HBO’s content and programming and subscribers connect using their TV login details. It costs them nothing extra. It’s essentially their OnDemand.
— HBO Now is the same thing as HBO Go, containing all of the same original and syndicated content within, but it’s for those without a cable TV subscription of HBO. In other words, it’s the standalone HBO experience that costs $15 dollars a month.
So You’re Probably Wondering Why HBO Max and HBO Go Cost the Same Thing?
Good question and one that makes zero logical sense, right? After all, HBO Max has thousands upon thousands of hours of content, features countless additional programming, and even has a newer, more robust interface. Why not just dissolve HBO Now?
Well, as Variety pointed out not too long ago, HBO Now boasts over 8 million subscribers, and forcing them to transfer to a new service could be “disruptive.” What’s more, HBO has several distribution deals in place with Apple, Google and Roku, all of which can lead to major legal mumbo jumbo. So, this is why we have three mildly confusing options.
So, Which Service Is Worth Subscribing To?
Really? It’s HBO Max. C’mon! Again, why spend $15 dollars for less content by sticking with HBO Now? It makes no sense. And if you’re still coasting by with HBO Go, do yourself a favor and cancel that cable television subscription and start living the streaming life.
Because even after paying for all of the streaming services, be it Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Peacock, etc, you’ll still save money in the long run. What’s more, you’ll have complete control over what you want to watch … and when you want to watch it.
More importantly, you’ll also have access to programming specific to HBO Max. This includes everything from a Friends reunion to new Looney Tunes cartoons to countless series in development, be it a spinoff to The Shining or even a Gremlins cartoon.
What If I’m Already Subscribed to HBO/HBO Go or HBO Now?
It depends. HBO Now subscribers billed directly through HBO will receive HBO Max upon launch at no extra cost. Meanwhile, HBO/HBO Go subscribers through one of AT&T’s TV services or Charter Communications will be automatically be upgraded to HBO Max. Yeah, it’s as confusing as it reads, which is why we’ve listed out AT&T’s many cable TV packages below…
Here are the following AT&T TV plans that get HBO Max at no additional charge:
— DirecTV Premier
— DirecTV Lo Maximo
— U-Verse U400
— U-Verse U450
— U-Verse U450 Latino
— AT&T TV Now Max
— AT&T TV Premiere
Here are the following AT&T TV packages that offer one free year of HBO Max:
— AT&T TV Choice
— AT&T TV Xtra
— AT&T TV Ultimate
— AT&T TV Optimo Mas
And because it wasn’t confusing enough: Here are the packages that aren’t eligible for any free trials, despite most of the packages from AT&T and DirecTV offering three months for free…
U-Verse U-Family
U-Verse U-Basic
AT&T TV Now Plus
DirecTV Family
Okay, What If I’m Subscribed Through Comcast?
Comcast’s existing HBO subscribers with Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex will be able to log in to HBO Max on supported devices — for no additional charge — and new customers will be able to sign up for HBO Max at $14.99 monthly directly from Comcast (via Variety).
What About If I Have an Amazon Fire Stick or Roku?
Bad news. WarnerMedia doesn’t have agreements with either Amazon or Roku, which means you won’t be able to find the HBO Max app in either of their app stores.
So, What Devices and Services Do Work?
Plenty! You can get HBO Max through PS4 and Xbox One consoles, Samsung Smart TVs, Apple devices (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV), Google devices (Android phones, tablets, and TVs), but also through Hulu, Optimum, Samsung, Verizon Fios internet, and YouTube TV. Subscribers of HBO through any of these mediums should automatically upgrade to HBO Max.
Actually, How Do I Cancel My Subscription to HBO Now?
Oof. Okay, well, know that your subscription to HBO Now automatically renews each month until you cancel. So, to avoid being charged for the next month, cancel your subscription at least 24 hours before your subscription renews. You can do that by accessing your personal profile on either your phone, computer, or tablet, clicking on Billing Information, and checking off Auto-Renew.