Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer Postpone “Hella Mega Tour” Until 2021 Due to Coronavirus

Weezer (photo by Ben Kaye), Green Day (photo by Heather Kaplan), and Fall Out Boy (photo by Philip Cosores)

Sadly, the “Hella Mega Tour” has been hella postponed. Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer were set to perform together throughout Europe and North America this summer, but now they’ve announced that they’re pushing the entire outing back to Summer 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The massive tour was originally supposed to begin overseas on June 13th. That European leg, which was scrapped back in April, also featured stops in Vienna, London, and Dublin. The pop punk triad were then scheduled to play North America from mid-July through the end of August. That itinerary included the cities of Seattle, Los Angeles, Houston, Jacksonville, and Atlanta, as well as Chicago, Detroit, New York, and Toronto.



In a post on the tour’s official Instagram, the bands assured ticketholders that the dates would be rescheduled for the same venues next year, but that refund options will be made available as well. Read the statement in full:

“Hopefully this doesn’t come as a surprise, but as much as we were all looking forward to seeing you this summer, everyone’s safety is our highest priority so we’ve officially made the call to reschedule all North American dates of the Hella Mega tour until next year. We’ll be announcing summer 2021 dates with the same venues very soon, so hold onto those tickets.”

Although fans will have to wait another trip around the sun to catch this dream lineup, all three bands have been offering up what they can to keep people excited. Earlier this year, Green Day released their new album Father of All Motherfuckers, and frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has been churning out weekly livestream covers over the last month.

A couple weeks back, Weezer released a new single dedicated to frontline workers called “Hero”, and last week they debuted a new track, “Blue Dream”, during their cameo on The Simpsons. Unfortunately, they also postponed the release of their 14th studio album, Van Weezer.

Fall Out Boy have been relatively quiet since they released a greatest hits compilation called Believers Never Die (Volume 2) last November, but bassist Pete Wentz recently told NME that he’ll record a solo album if lockdown continues for six more months.

Stay tuned to the “Hella Mega Tour” socials for a rescheduling announcement.