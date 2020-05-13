Arctic Monkeys (David Brendan Hall), Iggy Pop (Thaib A. Wahab), and Queens of the Stone Age (Philip Cosores)

Iggy Pop has announced he will livestream his iconic 2016 concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall in support of Post Pop Depression, the album he released that same year. While all Iggy Pop shows are highly entertaining in their own right, this one was pretty dang special as he was backed by Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders and Queens of the Stone Age members Josh Homme and Dean Fertita.

The gig will stream live at 3:00 p.m. ET today on YouTube. The recent Lifetime Achievement Grammy-winner teased the event with a simple tweet, writing, “Ready to re-live it?” For most viewers, it will be a chance to witness that show in all of its glory for the first time.



Post Pop Depression is a spiritual sequel to Lust for Life, Iggy Pop’s 1977 collaboration with David Bowie that helped “resurrect” him. As such, the setlist primarily mixes material from Lust for Life and Post Pop Depression, with a few tracks from The Idiot mixed in.

Even at age 72, Iggy Pop cannot be stopped — especially when it comes to making music. He’s been letting loose with new albums like 2019’s Free and 2018’s Teatime Dub Encounters, covers of Sly & the Family Stone and Serge Gainsbourg, Cage the Elephant collaborations, and box sets for The Stooges and his own David Bowie years. It’s about time he treats himself to a concert replay for once.

Setlist:

Lust for Life

Sister Midnight

American Valhalla

Sixteen

In the Lobby

Some Weird Sin

Funtime

Tonight

Sunday

German Days

Mass Production

Nightclubbing

Gardenia

The Passenger

China Girl

Encore:

Break Into Your Heart

Fall in Love With Me

Repo Man

Baby

Chocolate Drops

Paraguay

Success