Incubus Frontman Brandon Boyd Covers Beach House’s “Myth”: Stream

Like many musicians these days, Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd has been recording new material to pass the time in quarantine. Earlier this month, the veteran rocker put his own spin on Ricky and Morty song “Goodbye Moonmen”; now, Boyd has shared a cover of the 2012 Beach House single “Myth”.
While Beach House’s Bloom original unfurled like a blanket of dream pop, the allure of Boyd’s rendition is found it in its simplicity. The Incubus leader croons across spare guitar strums, effectively turning the track into an aching acoustic rock ballad. Hear it below.
For more of Incubus, fans may need to lean hard on Boyd’s surprise covers — at least for the next few months. This afternoon, the band announced on Facebook that it was officially canceling its US tour with 311. That highly anticipated trek was scheduled to take place from July 15th through September 5th and featured concerts in Phoenix, Denver, Austin, Tampa, Charlotte, Saratoga Springs, and Nashville.
“As much as we want to see everyone this Summer, we need to put the safety of our fans, crew and venue staff, first,” Incubus noted in a statement. “Ticket holders will be emailed directly with their refund options and if you’d like more info, make sure to visit http://www.livenation.com/refund or contact your original point of purchase.” They added, “We love you all, stay safe out there and we’ll see you as soon as we can get back on the road!”
Recently, the alt-rock outfit dropped an EP called Trust Fall (Side B), which can be streamed here.
Incubus and 311 Summer Tour Dates:
07/15 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
07/17 – Concord , CA @ Concord Pavilion
07/18 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
07/19 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
07/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
07/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
07/25 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
07/26 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre
07/28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
07/29 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
07/30 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
08/02 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/04 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/06 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/07 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/08 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
08/11 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
08/12 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/14 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/15 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
08/16 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
08/18 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
08/19 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/21 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
08/22 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/23 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
08/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/28 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago
08/29 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
08/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
09/01 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/02 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
09/04 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/05 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center