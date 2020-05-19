Incubus Frontman Brandon Boyd Covers Beach House’s “Myth”: Stream

Incubus, photo by Philip Cosores

Like many musicians these days, Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd has been recording new material to pass the time in quarantine. Earlier this month, the veteran rocker put his own spin on Ricky and Morty song “Goodbye Moonmen”; now, Boyd has shared a cover of the 2012 Beach House single “Myth”.

While Beach House’s Bloom original unfurled like a blanket of dream pop, the allure of Boyd’s rendition is found it in its simplicity. The Incubus leader croons across spare guitar strums, effectively turning the track into an aching acoustic rock ballad. Hear it below.



For more of Incubus, fans may need to lean hard on Boyd’s surprise covers — at least for the next few months. This afternoon, the band announced on Facebook that it was officially canceling its US tour with 311. That highly anticipated trek was scheduled to take place from July 15th through September 5th and featured concerts in Phoenix, Denver, Austin, Tampa, Charlotte, Saratoga Springs, and Nashville.

“As much as we want to see everyone this Summer, we need to put the safety of our fans, crew and venue staff, first,” Incubus noted in a statement. “Ticket holders will be emailed directly with their refund options and if you’d like more info, make sure to visit http://www.livenation.com/refund or contact your original point of purchase.” They added, “We love you all, stay safe out there and we’ll see you as soon as we can get back on the road!”

Recently, the alt-rock outfit dropped an EP called Trust Fall (Side B), which can be streamed here.