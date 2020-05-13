Inter Arma Cover Neil Young, Prince, Nine Inch Nails, and More on New Album Garbers Days Revisited

Inter Arma, photo by Bibiana Reis

Metal band Inter Arma have announced a new covers album, Garbers Days Revisited, featuring renditions of songs by Neil Young, Prince, Tom Petty, Nine Inch Nails, and more. The band has offered a taste of the record with their heavy take on Young’s “Southern Man”.

Recorded between tours for their 2019 effort, Sulphur English, the covers album sees Inter Arma lending their crushing amalgamation of doom, death metal, and psych to eight songs that have influenced them. They turn “Southern Man” — already one of Young’s crunchiest and heaviest numbers — into a sonic colossus.



“Inter Arma as a whole are massive Neil Young fans,” the band commented in a press release. “‘Southern Man’ has been a staple of our live set for over a decade and we finally got around to putting it to tape. We hope you enjoy our spin on this timeless and still extremely relevant song.”

Added drummer T.J. Childers: “Hunter Thompson used to punch out pages of Ernest Hemingway on his typewriter just to get the feeling of what it was like to write that way. The same can be said for anyone learning a great cover song: there’s a lot to be deduced from the information there. Actually learning the songs can lead to inspirational, new musical ideas.”

The album arrives July 10th, and the tracklist (seen below) offers a diverse smattering of genres. Inter Arma take on NIN’s “March of the Pigs”, Venom’s “In League with Satan”, and even Prince’s iconic “Purple Rain” — among tunes by Ministry, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Cro-Mags, and Hüsker Dü.

Garbers Days Revisited is named after the band’s former practice space and also pays homage to Metallica’s legendary covers EP, The $5.98 E.P.: Garage Days Re-Revisited. Like Inter Arma’s previous recordings, it was tracked at Dark Art Audio in Madison, Tennessee.

“Covers have been an integral part of Inter Arma since the beginning of the band and some of these songs have a direct lineage while others are a little more…obscure,” Childers continued. “As timing would have it, we hope this provides a bit of an escape for listeners, given the surreal circumstances we’re in at the moment, because after all, great art should provide an escape which is part of why we chose to do this: Sometimes you just wanna be runnin’ down a dream.”

Pre-order the album at Amazon or in a choice of bundles via Relapse Records. Stream “Southern Man” and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Garbers Days Revisited Artwork:



Garbers Days Revisited Tracklist:

01. Scarecrow (Ministry Cover)

02. Southern Man (Neil Young Cover)

03. Hard Times (Cro-Mags Cover)

04. March Of The Pigs (Nine Inch Nails Cover)

05. The Girl Who Lives On Heaven Hill (Hüsker Dü Cover)

06. In League With Satan (Venom Cover)

07. Runnin Down A Dream (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Cover)

08. Purple Rain (Prince Cover)