Iron Maiden Singer Bruce Dickinson’s Longtime Wife Paddy Bowden Dies in Tragic Accident

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson, photo by Kevin RC Wilson

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson’s estranged wife Paddy Bowden died Monday as the result of an unspecified “tragic accident.” Bowden was married to Dickinson for 29 years, but the couple had recently separated.

The Independent reports that Bowden’s body was found at the home the couple once shared in the Chiswick district of West London. Together, Dickinson and Bowden had three children: sons Austin and Griffin, and daughter Kia. Austin is the lead singer of the metal band As Lions, while Griffin is the vocalist in the metalcore group SHVPES (pronounced “Shapes”).



Bruce Dickinson issued a brief statement, saying, “This is a terrible tragedy which appears to be a tragic accident. Our children Austin, Griffin and Kia and I are devastated. Out of respect for Paddy we won’t be making any further comment at this hugely difficult and painful time for our family.”

According to The Sun, a spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service stated, “We were called at 9:42 a.m. today to reports of a person unwell in Chiswick. We sent two ambulance crews to the scene — the first one arriving within two minutes. Sadly, the patient had already died.”

Dickinson and Bowden married in 1990, but split up last year. The couple reportedly was in the process of getting a divorce.

Iron Maiden were set to continue their massive “Legacy of the Beast Tour” this year, but recently postponed all 2020 dates until 2021 due to the pandemic.

This is a developing story…