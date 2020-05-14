Jacob Collier Unveils New Single “All I Need” Featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Mahalia: Stream

Jacob Collier with Mahalia and Ty Dolla $ign

The genre-bending jazz wunderkind Jacob Collier has unveiled his latest single, and it’s a biggie. Entitled “All I Need”, it pairs Collier alongside Ty Dolla $ign and rising R&B singer Mahalia. Take a listen below.

“All I Need” is the latest single off Collier’s upcoming album, Djesse Vol. 3. Previously, he broke down the Origins of “In My Bones” featuring Kimbra and Tank & The Bangas.



Djesse Vol. 3 is due out this summer, and marks the third installment in Collier’s four-volume album series following 2018’s Vol. 1 and 2019’s Vol. 2. As you await the new LP, check out Collier’s two-hour interview with This Must Be the Gig during which he spoke about meeting Herbie Hancock and Stevie Wonder, learning to play the audience as an instrument, and ways to stay creative during quarantine.

