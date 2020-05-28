Roller coaster, photo by David Trana via Unsplash

Remember places and the outside? As the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic winds down, quarantine measures are slowly being lifted throughout the world, and people are eager to do things like go to concerts and amusement parks — masks on, of course, because safety still comes first.

In Japan, amusement park officials have released guidelines for those looking to get their adrenaline fix on, though they might be a lot tougher to follow than one would expect: Employees are urging visitors to not scream on the country’s famed roller coasters.



Per recommendations for mitigating the spread of COVID-19, theme park operators are asking guests to “refrain from vocalizing loudly” on roller coasters and other assorted thrill rides, reports the Japan Times. Other park safety measures include six feet of social distancing between customers and park actors dressed in costume, while “ghosts lurking in haunted houses should maintain a healthy distance from their ‘victims.'” Way to take the fun out of everything, Miss Rona.

Two of the most popular parks in Japan, Osaka’s Universal Studios and Tokyo Disneyland, still have not confirmed their reopening dates.

As we reported this week, Disney World here in the US is set to reopen in July with similar safety protocols, including temperature checks, mandatory face masks, and social distancing. That means your kids won’t be able to give Princess Jasmine a hug, but hey, it’s better than getting sick. No word on whether Cedar Point, the premiere roller coaster destination in America, will also ask its guests to keep mum on the very terrifying Millennium Force (assuming that’s even possible).