Japandroids Announce First-Ever Live Album Massey Fucking Hall

Japandroids, photo by Camilo Christen

Canadian rockers Japandroids will usher in the summer season with their first-ever live album. Titled Massey Fucking Hall, it’s due out June 19th digitally and on vinyl October 2nd.

The forthcoming album is named after Massey Hall, the renowned Toronto venue where it was recorded. There are 12 songs altogether, culled from the duo’s three different albums.



Included are “No Known Drink or Drug” and “Arc of Bar”, off the most recent Japandroids LP, 2017’s Near to the Wild Heart of Life. There’s also “Younger Us” and “The House That Heaven Built”, a favorite off 2012’s Celebration Rock and one of the best songs of the last decade. Additionally, the band’s now-classic 2009 debut, Post-Nothing, is well-represented with singles like “Heart Sweats” and “Young Hearts Spark Fire”.

“We never thought we’d have the opportunity to play at Massey Hall,” drummer David Prowse noted in a statement. “Honestly, when we got off the stage that night, I remember feeling a sense of relief and exhilaration, but the whole thing felt like a bit of a blur. It was a very emotional show for me. We were both pretty nervous getting up on that stage.” Both Neil Young and Rush have also recorded live albums at the venue.

The decision to release their debut live album couldn’t have come at a better time, with tours halted and lockdowns in place due to COVID-19. Japandroids hope Massey Fucking Hall can provide some “solace” to those yearning to experience live music again. “They can hear the crowd and listen to us having the time of our lives at a historic venue and maybe that makes life a little easier for a minute, and reminds them that those moments will happen again down the road,” Prowse remarked.

As an early look at the record, Prowse and guitarist/vocalist Brian King are sharing audio and concert footage of their performance of “Heart Sweats”. Check that out below, and then head here to pre-order the album.

Massey Fucking Hall Artwork:

Massey Fucking Hall Tracklist:

01. Near To The Wild Heart Of Life

02. Fire’s Highway

0 3. Heart Sweats

04. Arc Of Bar

05. Younger Us

06. North East South West

07. The Nights of Wine And Roses

08. No Known Drink Or Drug

09. Continuous Thunder

10. Young Hearts Spark Fire

11. Sovereignty

12. The House That Heaven Built