Jayda G Announces New EP, Shares “Both of Us”: Stream

Jayda G in the "Both of Us" music video

Electronic artist Jayda G has announced a new EP, Both of Us / Are U Down. It will be available as a 12-inch and digitally on July 3rd via Ninja Tunes, and as a preview, Jayda has released the music video for the lead single and title track, “Both of Us”.

Born in the small town of Grand Forks, British Columbia, Jayda Guy began her DJ career in 2013 after moving to Vancouver to get her masters in Resource and Environmental Management. In 2019, she released her debut album, Significant Changes, an effort that set her on a path to stardom and opened doors on the international festival circuit.



Featuring the title tracks and a pair of remixes, the Both of Us / Are U Down EP is her first new release since Significant Changes. Apparently, Jayda G hadn’t been considering another project so soon, but after teasing “Both of Us” in her DJ sets, she received an outpouring of requests about the song. In a statement, she said,

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive. I really wondered if releasing the record right now was the right thing to do. Things can feel really fucking depressing at the moment, but the amount of messages I’ve been getting about the track, even during lockdown when people are unable to even be in clubs or at festivals, that really convinced me that now was the right time.”

“Both of Us” is a classic house cut, uplifting and irresistible, with anthemic pianos over driving, toe-tapping drums. The accompanying music video features cellphone footage of Jayda G laughing, dancing, and thumbing through her record collection. These vignettes are interwoven with clips of bright flowers, clubs, and other urban and natural landscapes. Check it out below.

Pre-orders for the Both of Us / Are You Down EP are ongoing, and you can scroll onwards for the tracklist.





Both of Us / Are U Down Tracklist:

01. Both Of Us

02. Are U Down

03. Both Of Us (Jayda G Sunset Bliss Mix)

04. Are U Down (Remix)