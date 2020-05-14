Elvis Costello, Sheryl Crow, More to Play Jazz Foundation of America Livestream

Elvis Costello, photo by Ben Kaye

Elvis Costello, Sheryl Crow, Robert Cray, Angelique Kidjo, Jon Batiste, and many others are participating in a livestream concert fundraiser benefiting the Jazz Foundation of America and its COVID-19 Musicians’ Emergency Fund.

Taking place tonight (May 14th) beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET, the two-hour livestream will be hosted by actor/comedian Keegan-Michael Key and will feature celebrity appearances from Bruce Willis, Danny Glover, Jeffrey Wright, Rosie Perez, and Michael Imperioli.



In between live performances from the aforementioned artists, there will also be archival performance footage featuring Patti Smith, Herbie Hancock, Brittany Howard, and August Greene featuring Common and Karriem Riggins

A repeat videocast of the livestream will be shown at 10:00 p.m. ET and be available online for 24 hours. Tune in below.