Jeff Rosenstock Drops Surprise New Album NO DREAM: Stream

Jeff Rosenstock, photo by Christine Mackie

Just as he did with his stellar 2018 album POST-, Jeff Rosenstock has released its follow-up without any advanced notice. Yes, there’s a brand new Jeff Rosenstock album out in the wild: It’s called NO DREAM and it’s now streaming in full via Apple Music, Spotify, and all other digital music providers. A vinyl version of the album will be available August 21st (pre-orders are now ongoing).

Spanning 13 tracks, NO DREAM marks Rosenstock’s first release since re-locating to Los Angeles. Working alongside producer Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Hard Girls, Joyce Manor) at Oakland’s Atomic Garden, he recorded directly to tape with outboard gear and mixed the album entirely himself.



“It was feeling like a very personal record for me,” says Rosenstock of NO DREAM. “A lot of it was stemming from the anxiety I was feeling from the last two years, this existential crisis of wondering who I am… I didn’t expect to be doing well, in my life, ever.”

Since releasing POST-, one of our favorite albums of 2018, Rosenstock has teamed with Fake Problems’ Chris Farren for a power pop project called Antarctigo Vespucci, and recorded a Neil Young covers EP with Laura Stevenson. He also recently signed an open letter from the newly formed Union of Musicians and Allied Workers asking Congress for additional COVID-19 relief.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

NO DREAM Artwork:

NO DREAM Tracklist:

01. NO TIME

02. Nikes (Alt)

03. Scram!

04. N O D R E A M

05. State Line

06. f a m e

07. Leave It In The Sun

08. The Beauty Of Breathing

09. Old Crap

10. ***BNB

11. Monday At The Beach

12. Honeymoon Ashtray

13. Ohio Tpke