Jerry Stiller Tributes: Jason Alexander, Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kevin James Honor Comic Icon

Also see tributes from Leah Remini, Jimmy Kimmel, Viola Davis, Mark Hamill, and more

on May 11, 2020, 3:31pm
Jerry Stiller Tributes
Seinfeld (NBC)

Jerry Stiller, legendary actor and comic of Seinfeld and The King of Queens, passed away on Monday morning. In the wake of his passing at the age of 92, countless co-stars and fellow colleagues offered their thoughts and condolences.

His son, Ben, broke the news this morning on Twitter: “I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”

Jason Alexander, who portrayed his on-screen son George Costanza in Seinfeld, tweeted: “He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend.”

Leah Remini, who played his on-screen daughter Carrie Heffernan in The King of Queens, wrote on Instagram: “I was lucky enough to work with Jerry Stiller, playing his daughter for 9 years on The King of Queens, but even luckier to know him, the man, the husband, the gather, the grandfather,” Remini captioned the pictures. “I will be forever grateful for the memories, the fatherly talks off screen and for the many years of laughter, the kindness he had shown to me and my family.”

Fellow cast members of both shows similarly paid their respects, including Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kevin James, Wayne Knight, and Seinfeld writer Carol Leifer. They lead an ensuing list of celebrities that range from Ricky Gervais and Seth Rogen to Viola Davis and Andrew Cuomo. It’s an inspiring roundup, which we’ve collected below.

 

