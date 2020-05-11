Jerry Stiller Tributes: Jason Alexander, Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kevin James Honor Comic Icon

Seinfeld (NBC)

Jerry Stiller, legendary actor and comic of Seinfeld and The King of Queens, passed away on Monday morning. In the wake of his passing at the age of 92, countless co-stars and fellow colleagues offered their thoughts and condolences.

His son, Ben, broke the news this morning on Twitter: “I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”



Jason Alexander, who portrayed his on-screen son George Costanza in Seinfeld, tweeted: “He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend.”

Leah Remini, who played his on-screen daughter Carrie Heffernan in The King of Queens, wrote on Instagram: “I was lucky enough to work with Jerry Stiller, playing his daughter for 9 years on The King of Queens, but even luckier to know him, the man, the husband, the gather, the grandfather,” Remini captioned the pictures. “I will be forever grateful for the memories, the fatherly talks off screen and for the many years of laughter, the kindness he had shown to me and my family.”

Fellow cast members of both shows similarly paid their respects, including Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kevin James, Wayne Knight, and Seinfeld writer Carol Leifer. They lead an ensuing list of celebrities that range from Ricky Gervais and Seth Rogen to Viola Davis and Andrew Cuomo. It’s an inspiring roundup, which we’ve collected below.

The Seinfeld family lost a legend today. Rest in peace, Jerry Stiller. pic.twitter.com/6sJUDNsoXW — Seinfeld (@SeinfeldTV) May 11, 2020

We’ve lost a true king. Rest in peace, Jerry Stiller. pic.twitter.com/MJDq9yJaJh — The King of Queens (@TheKOQ) May 11, 2020

Yeah. I adored this man. pic.twitter.com/4YiaTLJh4C — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) May 11, 2020

The truth is that this happened all the time with Jerry Stiller. He was so funny and such a dear human being. We loved him. RIP Jerry Stiller.https://t.co/kXL14zMKeX — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) May 11, 2020

I remember watching Stiller & Meara as a kid on Ed Sullivan, loving them. Then to work with Jerry, a kind, brilliant comedian who had no idea how great he was. What an honor! He was a giant! — Wayne Knight (@iWayneKnight) May 11, 2020

A sad morning..

Woke up to hear that the great Jerry Stiller is gone. What a JOY to work with this man, writing all those seasons on “Seinfeld.” He made everything funnier! Here we are on set with Estelle Harris shooting “The Rye.”

A prince of a guy. Rest In Peace, sweet Jerry. pic.twitter.com/Xdakk3EqKa — Carol Leifer (@carolleifer) May 11, 2020

So sorry for your loss, Ben. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 11, 2020

So sorry. He made me laugh till I cried on many many occasions. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 11, 2020

So sorry, Ben. He was an absolute legend. — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) May 11, 2020

2020 is really taking its toll. RIP to the GREAT Jerry Stiller. Man….you made me laugh for decades. I even saw you onstage in Shakespeare in the Park in NYC. Rest well. May flights of angels…..❤❤🙏🏿https://t.co/cL2S1LbScT — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 11, 2020

Jerry Stiller was as New York as they come. To my friend Ben who, like his father, is a New Yorker through and through I extend my deepest condolences. Jerry will be missed. https://t.co/KXLi9eEk7c — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 11, 2020

I so loved & admired Jerry Stiller. Met him & Anne in ‘73 when Franken & Davis did the NYC Improv. Weren’t many teams then (still aren’t) & we were big Stiller & Meara fans. They were so encouraging then & during my pol. career. Here's a sweet photo of the two of them. RIP Jerry. pic.twitter.com/1bnSwD2y3N — Al Franken (@alfranken) May 11, 2020

The late Jerry Stiller was – and always will be – a NYC icon. He & Anne Meara were legendary entertainers, and I had the good luck to present them with a "Made in New York" Mayor's Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2012. Now they're back together, & Heaven just got a lot funnier. pic.twitter.com/VcsEmQXnqr — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) May 11, 2020

Seeing Jerry Stiller on screen instantly made you happy. Just a beloved person in comedy, in NYC, in show business in general. Sending love and condolences to @RedHourBen. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 11, 2020

Thank you for the lifetime of laughs, Jerry Stiller…#SerenityNow https://t.co/ZyZ1ZX3mei — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 11, 2020

Captain’s Log Stardate 54: As we begin a new week it is sad to hear about the passing of Jerry Stiller; a comedic genius, fellow actor & friend. He will be missed. Condolences to his family. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) May 11, 2020