Jimmy Eat World Joined by Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino on Crooked Fingers’ “Call to Love” Cover: Stream

Best Coast's Bethany Cosentino and Jimmy Eat World

Last month, Jimmy Eat World took part in a livestream performance for Stinkweeds Records to commemorate what would have been Record Store Day. After frontman Jim Adkins performed a selection of JEW classics (“Just Watch the Fireworks”, “A Sunday”, “Get Right”), the band’s drummer, Zach Lind, and Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino joined him to perform a cover of Crooked Fingers’ “Call to Love”. Today, RCA has officially released the collaboration, and you can stream it below.

“I thought I’d take advantage of the fact that this isn’t live, and invite some other people to play with me,” Adkins said during the original livestream. “You’ll recognize Zach, our drummer from Jimmy Eat World… and I’ve also asked Bethany from Best Coast to sing with us. This is a song by a songwriter that I love a lot, [Archers of Loaf frontman] Eric Bachmann, and his working project Crooked Fingers.”



You can listen to Jimmy Eat World and Cosentino covering “Call to Love” below, along with the at-home video they created for the Stinkweeds livestream. Below all that, revisit Adkins’ full “RSD” performance.

“Call to Love” Artwork: