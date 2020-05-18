Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara met on the set of 2013's Her

Joaquin Phoenix may have enjoyed a successful awards season behind Joker, but an even bigger bundle of joy is on the way this summer: he and Rooney Mara are reportedly expecting their first child together.

The news comes via Page Six, whose source says Mara may be “as far as six months along in her pregnancy”; that would place a due date sometime in August. The very private celebrity couple have been quarantining together at their home in Los Angeles the last few months.



Phoenix, 45, and Mara, 35, first met while on the set of the 2013 Spike Jonze hit Her. However, they didn’t make their public debut until the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. The pair reunited on screen for Mary Magdalene the following year, and then later celebrated their engagement in July 2019.

In a cover story for Vanity Fair last summer, the Joker actor said he originally thought Mara “despised” him while filming Her, only to later found out she was just reserved and actually had a crush on him, too. “She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet,” he recounted. “We were just friends, email friends. I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online.”

The newest addition to the Phoenix-Mara household will grow up surrounded not only by Hollywood talent, but determined activists. Earlier this year, longtime vegan Phoenix saved a cow and its calf from a slaughterhouse. In collaboration with Animal Equality, Mara recently went undercover to investigate factory farms.

Although the engaged couple have yet to confirm the happy news, that hasn’t stopped fans from celebrating across social media.

joaquin phoenix and rooney mara confirmed that they are expecting a baby. i love my family!✨ pic.twitter.com/RxVFUAlEAo — vic | oscar winner joaquin phoenix (@Novxselic_) May 18, 2020