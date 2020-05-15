Joe Rogan Threatens to Move to Texas over California’s Coronavirus Policies

The Joe Rogan Experience

On the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the polemical comedian complained about California’s coronavirus policies and threatened to move to Texas.

The discussion was part of a broader conversation about the decision by LA County officials to extend stay-at-home orders through July. Other counties in California are cleared to reopen, though Rogan isn’t considering a same-state relocation. He said,



“If California continues to be this restrictive, I don’t know if this is a good place to live. First of all, it’s extremely expensive — the taxes are ridiculous. If they really say we can’t do stand-up until 2022 or something, I might jet. I’m not kidding. I don’t need to be here.”

Afterwards, Rogan called MADtv alum Bryan Callen, who quickly advanced a conspiracy theory that stay-at-home orders were an effort by Democrats to steal elections through mail-in votes. There is no evidence that voting by mail favors one party or another, and just days ago Republican Mark Garcia won a California special election that was decided almost entirely by mail-in ballots.

The conversation was on firmer ground when Rogan observed that, “Texas is buck wild bro,” adding that when you attend comedy shows, “you can bring a gun.” But afterwards, Rogan complained about the Texas heat, and since the restrictions are through July and not “2022 or something,” the threat remains hypothetical for now.