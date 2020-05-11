John Krasinski Reunites The Office Cast for Amazing Virtual Wedding: Watch

John Krasinski reunites The Office cast for virtual wedding

As the coronavirus pandemic has dragged on, John Krasinski’s Some Good News has slowly gone from passively reporting on inspiring stories to actively making people’s lives better. Last month, he held a virtual prom for the class of 2020, and this week he hosted a virtual wedding for a pair of The Office superfans — although at the time, they didn’t know it would be their wedding. Nor did they expect that Zac Brown would perform their wedding song, nor that the cast of The Office would reunite to help them celebrate.

The story began a few days ago. John Lush’s proposal to Susan Hedrick had echoed an iconic The Office moment, when Jim got down on one knee outside of a convenience store, telling Pam “I can’t wait any longer.” Afterwards, Krasinski invited them onto Some Good News.



“Congratulations guys,” Krasinksi said, “You have now proved that proposal works 100 percent of the time.”

As it turned out, the affianced couple had tagged Krasinski in a tweet announcing their engagement, wondering if he might attend their wedding whenever such an event were possible. On Some Good News, he said, “I can attend, but only if we do it right now.” To John and Susan’s surprise, their parents and closest friends then joined the zoom call, as did Jenna Fischer acting as the maid of honor.

Krasinski himself presided over the wedding as a recently-ordained minister. While Susan’s father Sid was present, he couldn’t physically walk her down the aisle. It was at this point that Zac Brown hopped on the call to premiere his new song “The Man Who Loves You the Most”. When Brown got to the lines about a “father’s prayer” for his daughter, the tears began to flow.

After man and woman became husband and wife, Krasinski provided a kind of reception, and the cast of The Office reunited from their places of quarantine. Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, Mindy Kaling, Angela Kinsey, Ed Helms, B.J. Novak, Brian Baumgartner, Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery, Phyllis Smith, and Oscar Nuñez all danced for the happy couple, recreating the iconic scene from Jim and Pam’s own wedding. While they were dancing individually, it was also true that they danced together. All told, it was a joyful and incredibly moving ceremony.

Earlier in the show, Krasinski covered uplifting stories of babies born in quarantine and other socially-distanced weddings. Emma Stone gave a weather report (“It’s pretty good”) and Krasinski’s wife Emily Blunt attempted to impersonate her husband. Check out the whole episode below.

Last month, Krasinski and Blunt’s next cinematic collaboration, A Quiet Place Part II announced a September release date.