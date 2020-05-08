John Wick Cast Reuniting For Live Watch-Along of First Film

John Wick

Looking for a bloody good way to spend your Friday night? Consider streaming the first John Wick movie alongside the film’s cast.

As part of Lionsgate’s weekly digital film series Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies, the first installment in the John Wick trilogy is streaming for free on YouTube beginning at 9:00 p.m. EDT. The livestream is being hosted by Jamie Lee Curtis and promises appearances from several of the franchise’s stars, including John Wick himself, Mr. Keanu Reeves.



Viewers can also expect to see Halle Berry (who played Sofia in John Wick: Chapter 3), Lance Reddick (Charon), and Asia Kate Dillon (The Adjudicator in Chapter 3), as well as filmmakers Chad Stahelski and David Leitch.

The livestream will benefit the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, which is providing financial assistance to theater employees who have been furloughed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we learned this week that the release of John Wick 4 has been pushed back until May 2022.