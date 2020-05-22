Jon Stewart’s Movie Irresistible Getting Digital Release This Summer

Rosy Byrne and Steve Carell Irresistible (Focus Features)

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a complete reshuffling of movie releases, what with theaters across the country shuttered. If there’s a bright side in all this, it’s that certain films are getting delivered directly to consumers much earlier than planned via paid video on-demand. The latest feature to receive the streaming push is Irresistible, the political comedy written and directed by the great Jon Stewart.

Originally scheduled to debut in theaters on May 29th, Focus Features has announced that the film will now see PVOD release on June 26th. Priced at the standard $19.99 for a 48-hour rental period, Irresistible will be available on most major on-demand platforms, including Amazon, Apple, Comcast, DirecTV, Fandango, Google/YouTube, Charter/Spectrum, Verizon, Microsoft, Dish, Vudu, and more. Further, Deadline reports the movie could still see a theatrical release the same weekend it hits streaming should cinemas begin reopening.



Irresistible is the second feature from Stewart, the former Daily Show host, and marks his return to the political comedy sphere. It stars Steve Carell as a political consultant who aims to revitalize the Democratic Party in the swing state of Wisconsin. To accomplish this, he convinces a retired ex-Marine colonel and farmer (Chris Cooper) to run for mayor of the small town of Deerlaken. Carell’s savvy political maneuvering draws the attention of the Republican National Party, who send their own consultant (Rose Byrne) to stir trouble.

Also starring in the movie are Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, and Will Sasso. Watch the previously revealed trailer below.

Prior to Irresistible, Stewart wrote and directed Rosewater, a 2014 drama about a detained and tortured Iranian-Canadian journalist.