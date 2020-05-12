Menu
Jordana Makes Sleek Pop on New Single “I’ll Take It Boring”: Stream

Her first new music with Grand Jury Music

on May 12, 2020, 10:00am
Jordana I'll Take It Boring new song single new music, photo by Jacob Clarke
Jordana, photo by Jacob Clarke

Bedroom pop artist Jordana is back with a brand new single called “I’ll Take It Boring”, and it’s pretty much another guaranteed hit from the 19-year-old wunderkind.

A few months ago, Jordana signed to Grand Jury Music and re-released her debut album, Classical Notions of Happiness, through the label. If you haven’t heard it, check it out ASAP. It’s a collection of folk-tinged pop songs that’s as witty as it is personable, landing Jordana alongside fellow young singer-songwriters like Sidney Gish and Caroline Rose. Thanks to “I’ll Take It Boring”, fans don’t have to wait to hear what she was working on as a follow-up.

“’I’ll Take It Boring’ is a song about my experience at a Halloween party which I regretted attending,” Jordana said in a press release when asked about the track’s origins. “It’s a song for all the introverts out there, for all the people who feel like blowing off their weekend plans and staying home.” In other words, it’s perfect for right now.

Musically, “I’ll Take It Boring” is a subtle departure from Jordana’s prior bedroom pop. With crisp production, snappy bass, and uptempo indie-rock guitars, the song is a giddy burst of pop that sounds like a crossover of SALES with The Bird and the Bee. At the bare minimum, it’s guaranteed to lift your spirits. Stream it below, and keep your eyes locked here for more news on Jordana soon.

