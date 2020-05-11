Josh Homme Performs a Queens of the Stone Age Song in His Bathroom: Watch

Josh Homme, photo by Andreas Neumann

Musicians are staying busy during the coronavirus pandemic by doing everything from reading children’s books to hosting interviews in a shower. Now, Josh Homme has served up his own slice of quarantine-induced creativity by playing the Queens of the Stone Age song “Villains of Circumstance” in his bathroom.

In the clip below, Homme can be seen playing a small acoustic guitar in his bathroom at home in Los Angeles. The original version of “Villains of Circumstance”, as heard on 2017’s Villains, is a six-minute-long sprawler full of eerie backing reverb and trickling guitar parts. It’s ominous and sinister, as if hiding a tender heart at its core. Homme reels things back for his quarantine rendition, taking the emphasis off the instrumentation and putting it onto his warbling vocal part to draw out that emotion. The entire thing was filmed in one take. Watch the performance below.



The performance was filmed by photographer Andreas Neumann as part of Hedi Slimane’s series Portrait of a Performer (via Kerrang!).

Homme has been busy this past year, as usual. Queens of the Stone Age started rolling out a handful of special vinyl reissues, Homme released Desert Sessions Vol. 11 & 12, and word is his other supergroup, Them Crooked Vultures, want to make another record.