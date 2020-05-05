Josh Radnor and Ben Lee Cover Viral Song “I Wonder What’s Inside Your Butthole”: Watch

Josh Radnor and Ben Lee cover "I Wonder What's Inside Your Butthole"

Musicians have been getting creative in all sorts of ways while stuck at home during quarantine. Out of all their viral videos, though, the best one has come from a musically inclined toddler named Jolee Dunn who performed a very, very original song called “I Wonder What’s Inside Your Butthole”. Now, Ben Lee and Josh Radnor have shared their own cover version.

Over the weekend, Dunn released her blitzed childhood banger by way of her mother’s Twitter account. “Quite honestly, it slaps,” Lisa Rieffel-Dunn said when sharing the video. In the clip, her daughter can be seen jumping up and down, guitar in hand, while she sings her one-hit wonder track: “I wonder what’s inside your butthole/ Maybe there is astronauts/ Maybe there is aliens/ All inside your butthole/ What’s inside your butthole?/ I always want to know.”



Radnor and Lee took the snippet of a song and turned it into a fleshed-out track. While staying faithful to Dunn’s lyrics, the two fluff up the music itself: layering vocal harmonies, multi-tracking acoustic guitar parts, and lengthening the chorus. It’s like the coffee-house version of potty humor, and thankfully they shared it for all to hear on Twitter. Watch the original and their cover version below.

The How I Met Your Mother actor and Australian folk artist are set to release their latest collaborative album, Golden State, later this week.

