Not Even Journey is Safe From the Coronavirus

Journey

Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” may have become the anthem for survivors of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the band itself isn’t immune to the consequences of the global pandemic. With the live music industry shuttered for the foreseeable future, the classic rockers have called off their upcoming summer upcoming jaunt with Pretenders. (It seems like playing shows only in Missouri wasn’t a viable option).

“There is no greater thrill for us than playing for our incredibly devoted audience, but their safety must come first,” Journey said in a statement. “Having seen what the world has endured during the last 45 days, and not knowing what the rest of this year or 2021 will bring, we knew the right thing to do was to make sure our fans’ health was not put in jeopardy and to provide immediate access to refund options given the unexpected events caused by this terrible virus.”



“We would like to thank all doctors, nurses, police, other first responders and essential workers for their heroic efforts; as well as our fans for doing everything possible to stay safe,” the ban added. “We would also like to send The Pretenders our best wishes and hope to see them in the future. We will see everyone again as soon as it is safe to tour, and we will share that news as it becomes available. In the meantime, please Don’t Stop Believin’ in the wonder of life and in each other.”

As the tour was to be a Live Nation production, ticket-holders are being directed to Live Nation’s Ticket Relief Plan website for refund options.