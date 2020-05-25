Journey Reunite with Randy Jackson, Perform “Don’t Stop Believin'”: Watch

Journey

Yo dawg, he’s back! Randy Jackson has officially re-joined Journey, the band he played in from 1985 to 1987.

In addition to drummer Narada Michael Walden and keyboardist Jason Delatka, the former American Idol judge is part of the new Journey lineup. The roster shakeup occurred after founding bassist Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith were fired from the band back in March. Founding guitarist Neal Schon and longtime keyboardist/pianist Jonathan Cain, who hold the rights to the Journey name, accused Valory and Smith of attempting a “corporate coup d’état” to take the brand for themselves.



Featuring a lineup rounded out by singer Arnel Pineda, Journey were set to debut their new lineup on a summer tour with The Pretenders, but those plans were canceled thanks to the pandemic. Instead, the newly configured sextet revealed themselves during UNICEF’s “We Won’t Stop” fundraiser livestream concert. The group played — what else? — “Don’t Stop Believin'”. Watch the performance below.