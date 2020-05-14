Joy Division’s Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris to Celebrate Ian Curtis During Livestream Event

Joy Division's Ian Curtis

Next Monday, May 18th, marks the 40th anniversary of the death of Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis. To honor his memory and legacy of that day, his former bandmates/New Order members Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris will be taking part in a benefit livestream event presented by United We Stream.

Marking the beginning of the UK’s Mental Health Awareness Week, “Moving Through the Silence: Celebrating The Life and Legacy of Ian Curtis” will take place at from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. ET at the United We Stream website and Facebook page. Billed as “a special evening of music, poetry and conversation,” the event will raise funds primarily for the Manchester Mind mental health charity, with 30% of the donations also going to the Nordoff Robins music therapy center and the Mayor of Greater Manchester’s Charity.



Sumner and Morris will take part in an interview during the livestream, which will be hosted by the Manchester-based music festival Headstock and DJ/writer Dave Haslam. Other guests scheduled to participate include Brandon Flowers, who will discuss Joy Division’s influence on The Killers. Actress Maxine Peake and Curtis’ close friend Mark Reeder will also make appearances.

In addition to the conversations, “Moving Through the Silence” will feature a number of performances. Announced artists include Elbow, Kodaline, LoneLady, The Lottery Winners, Manchester’s Jennifer Hardy, poet Oliver Lomax, and the Royal Northern College of Music’s Northern Session Choir. More participants are set to be announced on Friday, May 15th.

In related news, it was announced earlier today that Joy Division’s Closer will be receiving a vinyl reissue on July 17th in celebration of its own 40th anniversary. In addition, remastered versions of non-album tracks “Love Will Tear Us Apart”, “Transmission”, and “Atmosphere” will be reissued as 12-inch singles.