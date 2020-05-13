Joy Division’s Closer to Receive 40th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

Joy Division's Closer Reissue

In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Joy Division’s Closer is receiving a fresh vinyl reissue. What’s more, a trio of non-album singles — “Love Will Tear Us Apart”, “Transmission”, and “Atmosphere” — will also be re-released as newly remastered 12-inches.

Pressed to clear vinyl and available on streaming services, the reissue of the band’s second and final album is due out on July 17th. The 12-inch singles will drop the same day, marking the first time the three tracks have been repressed since Joy Division’s label, Factory Records, shuttered in 1992. Each will be backed by its original B-side: “Transmission” b/w “Novelty”, “Love Will Tear Us Apart” b/w “These Days”, and “Atmosphere” b/w “She’s Lost Control”.



All the reissues are available for pre-order as a bundle for $64.98 or individually via the New Order website. Find the artwork for each below.

Closer 40th Anniversary Reissue Artwork:

Closer 40th Anniversary Reissue Tracklist:

Side A

01. Atrocity Exhibition

02. Isolation

03. Passover

04. Colony

05. A Means To An End

Side B

01. Heart And Soul

02. Twenty Four Hours

03. The Eternal

04. Decades

“Love Will Tear Us Apart” 12-Inch Reissue Artwork:

“Transmission” 12-Inch Reissue Artwork:

“Atmosphere” 12-Inch Reissue Artwork: