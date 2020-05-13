Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Joy Division’s Closer to Receive 40th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

"Love Will Tear Us Apart", "Transmission", and "Atmosphere" will also be reissued on remastered 12-inch vinyl

by
on May 13, 2020, 10:30am
0 comments
joy division closer vinyl reissue 40th anniversary remaster clear
Joy Division's Closer Reissue

In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Joy Division’s Closer is receiving a fresh vinyl reissue. What’s more, a trio of non-album singles — “Love Will Tear Us Apart”, “Transmission”, and “Atmosphere” — will also be re-released as newly remastered 12-inches.

Pressed to clear vinyl and available on streaming services, the reissue of the band’s second and final album is due out on July 17th. The 12-inch singles will drop the same day, marking the first time the three tracks have been repressed since Joy Division’s label, Factory Records, shuttered in 1992. Each will be backed by its original B-side: “Transmission” b/w “Novelty”, “Love Will Tear Us Apart” b/w “These Days”, and “Atmosphere” b/w “She’s Lost Control”.

Editors' Picks

All the reissues are available for pre-order as a bundle for $64.98 or individually via the New Order website. Find the artwork for each below.

Closer 40th Anniversary Reissue Artwork:

Joy Division Closer 40th anniversary reissue artwork cover vinyl1Closer 40th Anniversary Reissue Tracklist:
Side A
01. Atrocity Exhibition
02. Isolation
03. Passover
04. Colony
05. A Means To An End
Side B
01. Heart And Soul
02. Twenty Four Hours
03. The Eternal
04. Decades

“Love Will Tear Us Apart” 12-Inch Reissue Artwork:

Joy Division love will tear us apart 40th anniversary reissue artwork cover vinyl 1“Transmission” 12-Inch Reissue Artwork:

Joy Division transmission 40th anniversary reissue artwork cover vinyl 1“Atmosphere” 12-Inch Reissue Artwork:

Joy Division atmosphere 40th anniversary reissue artwork cover vinyl 1

Previous Story
James Blake Covers Joni Mitchell’s “A Case of You” on Corden from Quarantine: Watch
Next Story
Almost Famous Cast and Crew Reunite for Origins Podcast
No comments