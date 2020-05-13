Joy Division’s Closer to Receive 40th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Joy Division’s Closer is receiving a fresh vinyl reissue. What’s more, a trio of non-album singles — “Love Will Tear Us Apart”, “Transmission”, and “Atmosphere” — will also be re-released as newly remastered 12-inches.
Pressed to clear vinyl and available on streaming services, the reissue of the band’s second and final album is due out on July 17th. The 12-inch singles will drop the same day, marking the first time the three tracks have been repressed since Joy Division’s label, Factory Records, shuttered in 1992. Each will be backed by its original B-side: “Transmission” b/w “Novelty”, “Love Will Tear Us Apart” b/w “These Days”, and “Atmosphere” b/w “She’s Lost Control”.
All the reissues are available for pre-order as a bundle for $64.98 or individually via the New Order website. Find the artwork for each below.
Closer 40th Anniversary Reissue Artwork:
Closer 40th Anniversary Reissue Tracklist:
Side A
01. Atrocity Exhibition
02. Isolation
03. Passover
04. Colony
05. A Means To An End
Side B
01. Heart And Soul
02. Twenty Four Hours
03. The Eternal
04. Decades
“Love Will Tear Us Apart” 12-Inch Reissue Artwork:
“Transmission” 12-Inch Reissue Artwork:
“Atmosphere” 12-Inch Reissue Artwork: